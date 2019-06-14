UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Allows AIOU To Run Its Own TV Channel

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 04:24 PM

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) allows AIOU to run its own TV channel

Chairman Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Muhammad Saleem Baig formally handed over Non-commercial Satellite TV Channel license to Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) at a ceremony held here

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th June, 2019) Chairman Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Muhammad Saleem Baig formally handed over Non-commercial Satellite tv Channel license to Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) at a ceremony held here.On the occasion, Registrar AIOU Dr.

Muhammad Zaigham Qadeer signed licensing document, while PEMRA was represented by its Director General Wakeel Khan. It enabled the country's mega University to run its own education TV channel and further strengthen its open distance learning system, through the support of media network.

Later, the document was handed over to the Director Institute of Education Technology (IET), AIOU Ms.

Shabnam Irshad Ahmed. The channel will be exclusively used for educational purposes on non-commercial basis.According to Director, IET the channel will be launched within a period of one year as per terms and conditions of the PEMRA.The satellite bandwidth will be obtained from PAKSAT while uplink and studio equipments will be procured in accordance with the relevant rules.

