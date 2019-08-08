Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) destroys illegal Indian DTH in Peshawar

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) in a bid to curb the menace of illegal Indian DTH / C-Line material proliferating in Pakistan organized a ceremony to destroy thousands of Indian DTH decoders, C-Line receivers, dish tv antennas and illegal FM radio transmitters.

The equipment was confiscated by PEMRA Regional Office, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during crackdowns against Cable TV Operators and illegal FM radios.

Muhammad Farooq Director General (Operations-Distributions) along with Amjad Ali Afridi, Regional General Manager (North Zone) and Rahat Ali, Regional General Manager (South Zone) and staff of PEMRA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were present at the event, said a press release issued here Thursday.

In recent drive against illegal Indian DTH, Regional Office PEMRA field staff in joint raids with FIA and Custom Intelligence confiscated about 3,000 illegal DTH decoders, C-line receivers and KU-band LNBs from the different markets of the province.

Muhammad Farooq Director General (Operations-Distributions) PEMRA briefed the media that crackdown against cable TV operators using illegal Indian DTH/ C-Line receivers is an ongoing activity. Notwithstanding, availability of illegal Indian DTH is a potential threat for Pakistani DTH licensees and is also detrimental to social and cultural fabric of the country. He warned cable TV operator of strict action as per PEMRA laws if they are found relaying Indian channel or Indian content. This event also marked solidarity with the people of Indian occupied Kashmir.