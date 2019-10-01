UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Bans Appearance Of Analyst Hafeezullah Niazi For 30 Days On Any TV Channel

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 05:55 PM

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) bans appearance of analyst Hafeezullah Niazi for 30 days on any TV channel

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on the recommendations of Council of Complaints (CoC), Islamabad has banned appearance of an analyst Hafeezullah Niazi on any channel for 30 days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on the recommendations of Council of Complaints (CoC), Islamabad has banned appearance of an analyst Hafeezullah Niazi on any channel for 30 days.

Hafeezullah Niazi in a programme on Geo news on July 6 had levelled certain allegations against Senator Azam Swati, which the channel could not substantiate before the CoC.

PEMRA CoC extended sufficient time to Geo News to prove veracity of its comments uttered by the said analyst during the programme, however, the channel could not come up with satisfactory reply.

Notwithstanding, Geo News has also been ordered to tender apology within seven days for airing baseless and defamatory comments violating PEMRA, Electronic Media code of conduct-2015. In case of non-compliance, Geo News will be liable to pay amounting to Rs 1 million.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad July Media Million

Recent Stories

Matches in Abbottabad and Rawalpindi end without a ..

14 minutes ago

Almost 1,000 Migrants Died in Mediterranean Sea in ..

2 minutes ago

Sindh University to select football squad

2 minutes ago

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) launches pr ..

2 minutes ago

NIH issues seasonal alert on epidemic-prone infect ..

2 minutes ago

Hong Kong Police Confirm Man Got Shot During Ralli ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.