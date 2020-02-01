UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Imposes Rs. 1 Mln Fine On Private TV Channel For Maligning SAPM Zulfi Bukhari

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 12:10 PM

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) imposes Rs. 1 mln fine on private TV channel for maligning SAPM Zulfi Bukhari

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has imposed a fine of Rs one million on a private television (TV) news channel for airing defamatory content against Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari in October last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has imposed a fine of Rs one million on a private television (tv) news channel for airing defamatory content against Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari in October last year.

"Fine amounting to Rupees one million (Rs. 1,000,000) is Imposed upon M/S Galaxy Broadcasting Network (Pvt.) Ltd./ Channel-92," read the copy of decision available with APP.

The authority noted that the private media house had violated clause 22 (1) of the Electronic Media (Programmes and Advertisement) Code of Conduct, 2015 by airing false allegations against Zulfikar Bukhari in its two programmes 'Jawab Chahiye', hosted by Dr Danish, and 'News Report' aired on October 17 and 18, respectively.

Issuing censure for airing baseless and defamatory material against the SAPM without any evidence and providing him an opportunity to defend, the PEMRA warned the channel and anchorperson of strict action against airing any such a defamatory news programme against anybody in future.

The decision to this effect was taken by the PEMRA on the recommendations of its Council of Complaints (CoC) , Islamabad which heard the arguments of both parties including the SAPM and M/S Galaxy Broadcasting Network (Pvt.) Ltd, during its 65th meeting held here on January 2.

The PEMRA advised the channel to ensure compliance of the decision within seven days of issuing of the notification.

Zulfikar Bukhari appeared before the council in person along with his legal team while Usama Shamas, Aftab Bajwa and Sohail Bhatti represented the channel during the hearing.

The complainant (Zulfi), in its complaint lodged with PEMRA on October 29, 2019, contended that Anchorperson Dr. Danish did a concocted and fabricated show against him on Channel-92 which was factually incorrect and based on lies.

"The PEMRA decision has provided me a strong foundation to file a liable suit against Anchorperson Danish in Pakistan and the United Kingdom for my character assassination," said Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis while talking to APP on Saturday.

The SAPM said the anchor was totally wrong on everything in his one-hour talk show including screening of incorrect facts, onshore company portrayed as offshore firm, misrepresentation of facts mentioned in the documents, misquoted facts with regard to his concluded inquiry in the National Accountability Bureau and his status as dual national.

Zulfikar Bukhari said he was portrayed as a traitor by questioning his loyalty to Pakistan, which termed as a security risk and compared with Hussain Haqani.

Urging the channel and anchorperson to tender a public apology, the SAPM said such accusations had damaged his reputation.

\395

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Islamabad Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Company Fine United Kingdom January October 2015 2019 Media TV Million

Recent Stories

Maligning opponents through fake news hallmark of ..

1 minute ago

China flies citizens home to virus-hit Wuhan

1 minute ago

Australia to refuse entry to non-citizens arriving ..

10 minutes ago

Histamine may protect against heart and kidney dam ..

10 minutes ago

How high protein diets may increase heart attack r ..

10 minutes ago

New cases of novel coronavirus reported in US

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.