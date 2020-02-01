Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) imposes Rs. 1 mln fine on private TV channel for maligning SAPM Zulfi Bukhari

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has imposed a fine of Rs one million on a private television (tv) news channel for airing defamatory content against Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari in October last year.

"Fine amounting to Rupees one million (Rs. 1,000,000) is Imposed upon M/S Galaxy Broadcasting Network (Pvt.) Ltd./ Channel-92," read the copy of decision available with APP.

The authority noted that the private media house had violated clause 22 (1) of the Electronic Media (Programmes and Advertisement) Code of Conduct, 2015 by airing false allegations against Zulfikar Bukhari in its two programmes 'Jawab Chahiye', hosted by Dr Danish, and 'News Report' aired on October 17 and 18, respectively.

Issuing censure for airing baseless and defamatory material against the SAPM without any evidence and providing him an opportunity to defend, the PEMRA warned the channel and anchorperson of strict action against airing any such a defamatory news programme against anybody in future.

The decision to this effect was taken by the PEMRA on the recommendations of its Council of Complaints (CoC) , Islamabad which heard the arguments of both parties including the SAPM and M/S Galaxy Broadcasting Network (Pvt.) Ltd, during its 65th meeting held here on January 2.

The PEMRA advised the channel to ensure compliance of the decision within seven days of issuing of the notification.

Zulfikar Bukhari appeared before the council in person along with his legal team while Usama Shamas, Aftab Bajwa and Sohail Bhatti represented the channel during the hearing.

The complainant (Zulfi), in its complaint lodged with PEMRA on October 29, 2019, contended that Anchorperson Dr. Danish did a concocted and fabricated show against him on Channel-92 which was factually incorrect and based on lies.

"The PEMRA decision has provided me a strong foundation to file a liable suit against Anchorperson Danish in Pakistan and the United Kingdom for my character assassination," said Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis while talking to APP on Saturday.

The SAPM said the anchor was totally wrong on everything in his one-hour talk show including screening of incorrect facts, onshore company portrayed as offshore firm, misrepresentation of facts mentioned in the documents, misquoted facts with regard to his concluded inquiry in the National Accountability Bureau and his status as dual national.

Zulfikar Bukhari said he was portrayed as a traitor by questioning his loyalty to Pakistan, which termed as a security risk and compared with Hussain Haqani.

Urging the channel and anchorperson to tender a public apology, the SAPM said such accusations had damaged his reputation.

