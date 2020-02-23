UrduPoint.com
Pakistan ELT Forum To Hold PakTESOL International Conference At AIOU

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 02:48 PM

Pakistan ELT Forum to hold PakTESOL International Conference at AIOU

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd February, 2020) In collaboration with the Regional English Language Office (RELO) at the U.S. Embassy in Islamabad, the Department of English, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), under its recently launched Pakistan English Language Teaching (ELT) Forum, will hold the 1st PakTESOL international conference on "Emerging Trends in English Language Teaching in Pakistan: Challenges and Opportunities" at main campus of the university on March 12-14.The conference aims to provide a platform for national and international scholars, language policy makers, professionals, researchers, academic scientists, linguists, and educationists to share their experiences on English language teaching and learning in Pakistan and abroad.

The presenters (national and international level ELT experts) at the conference, will share their research on recent innovations, trends, concerns, and practical challenges and best practices related to ELT.The conference will provide an opportunity to address issues related to mixed-ability classrooms, ESP, syllabus design, assessment, teacher training, and technology in the classroom.It will also provide a forum for ELT professionals to share and discuss their research findings and experiences and generate debate on practical and theoretical issues related to ELT in multiple contexts.

Importantly, the conference will mark the official launch of Pakistan's newest ELT professional association, PakTESOL.

