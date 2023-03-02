Pakistan Embassies in Rome, Libya engaged for welfare of boats’ incidents survivors: FO

(@Abdulla99267510)

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch has said Embassy of Pakistan in Libya is facilitating the process of identification of the bodies and transportation of the mortal remains to Pakistan with the support of local authorities and International Committee of Red Cross.

At her weekly media briefing in Islamabad on Thursday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Embassy of Pakistan in Libya is facilitating the process of identification of the bodies and transportation of the mortal remains to Pakistan with the support of local authorities and International Committee of Red Cross.

She said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is also in contact with the families of the deceased.

Replying to a question about recent visit of Director General International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi to Pakistan, the Spokesperson said it was in the context of mandate of IAEA, which is responsible for cooperation between countries on civilian uses of nuclear technology like power generation, agriculture and healthcare and there was no discussion, no decision or no agreements were made with respect of our nuclear programme.

To another question about latest report of EU DisinfoLab about India, she said the report once again corroborates our long held position about some Indian media outlets smear campaign against Pakistan.

We have been constantly sensitizing international community about India's ill intentions to malign Pakistan through fake organizations in media and think tanks.

Replying to a question about 33rd anniversary of Tengpora massacres in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said we believe that the incident is a sad reminder that international community is yet to pay the rightful attention to the situation in Kashmir, where Kashmiris are continued to face widespread brutal oppression at the hands of occupying forces.

She said it is also a travesty of justice that those responsible for the incident have yet to be held on account.

The Spokesperson said Pakistan will continue to raise the issue and calls of Kashmiri people at every relevant forum.

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will visit New York in the context of a Conference on Women and islam, Understanding Rights and Identities of Women in the Islamic World on 8th of this month.

She said the Conference is an initiative of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and convened by Pakistan in the capacity of as the Chair of OIC Council of Minister at the UN Headquarters on the sidelines of 67th session of the UN Commission on the status of Women.

She said the Foreign Minister will also headline an event on Islamophobia in New York on 10th of this month.

The Spokesperson said Germany's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Dr. Tobias Lindner will be visiting Pakistan from Saturday on a four day visit.