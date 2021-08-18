UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Embassy At Kabul Facilitating People Leave Afghanistan

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 05:10 PM

Pakistan embassy at Kabul facilitating people leave Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :As most of the western countries frantically evacuated staff from Afghanistan and shut down their missions, the Pakistan Embassy in Kabul continued to extend consular services for Pakistanis, Afghans and nationals of other countries to help them leave the country.

Pakistan's ambassador to Kabul Mansoor Ahmed Khan in a message said the visas and consular services were operational, and full cooperation was being extended to all international missions, diplomats, organisations and media by assisting them in temporary relocation and repatriation.

So far around 400 visas have been issued to the foreign media in Afghanistan, besides around 800 visas were issued yesterday to Afghan and other nationals.

Kabul fell to the Taliban on Sunday, without any bloodshed, and several countries opted to shut down their missions and ordered immediate evacuations, causing panic. The chaotic scenes at the Kabul international airport further exacerbated the situation.

Pakistan however extended its support to the people and offered full assistance to the foreign media, diplomats and ordinary Afghans, wishing to relocate to Pakistan or use it for transit.

Ambassador Mansoor Ahmed Khan said the Pakistan Embassy Kabul would continue to provide humanitarian assistance to Pakistanis, Afghans and other nationals. He said due to closure of airport for civilian flights Pakistanis were being sent back by road through Torkham.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi commended the diplomats in Afghanistan, "standing strong & working above & beyond call of duty in line with Pakistan's commitment to peace & values of humanity." The Ambassador also assured Pakistanis working or living in Kabul and adjoining areas that the Embassy was engaged with PIA to accommodate Pakistanis on regular and additional flights.

We are also assisting those who have issue of affordability. Contact the Embassy," he said in a tweet.

"We are specially facilitating visas for Afghan journalists & families in this period of uncertainty. Media people needing visas may contact Press Counsellor at WhatsApp 00923222807683 and they will be facilitated," he added.

Press Counsellor Tahir Nawaz told APP from Kabul that so far around 400 visas have been issued to the media personnel. These, he said, included visas for both the Afghans and foreign nationals working for foreign and local news media.

Giving a breakdown he said visas have been issued for around 74 people from Reuters, 40 from AP and 30 from AFP. Besides he said over 200 visas have been issued for the Afghan journalists from Tolo News, 1 tv, Ariana, Khurshid TV, Shamshad TV, Khamaa Press and others.

Ambassador Mansoor Khan who is personally supervising Embassy's efforts with the support of all officers and staff members in difficult conditions assured the people that Pakistan was making every efforts for safe exit of the people. He expressed the hope that the flights would be operational in a few days and it would help those who cannot travel by road to go to Pakistan.

The Afghan nationals at the embassy in Kabul were all praise for Pakistan in assisting them at a time of uncertainty and confusion. The people who hailed from different parts of Afghanistan said they were glad that they were being taken care of by the embassy staff, who were working beyond the regular hours to help them get visa and other services.

The people said they were hoping to get away from Afghanistan as they were unsure of the situation and wanted to take their families to Pakistan for safety.

The Afghans at the Pakistan embassy also made a frantic appeal to the government of Pakistan for opening up of the border at Torkham to facilitate the people, particularly the patients who require urgent medical treatment and the students who have to resume their studies.

However owing to the closure of the airport for all flights, except the ones being operated by the US and NATO for evacuation of their citizens, the ordinary Afghans and other foreign nationals cannot get a flight out from the city.

The Public Diplomacy wing of the Foreign office also shared the telephone numbers of the staff who may contacted for any assistance; Visa officer – 0093700728627, Visa asstt- 0093786324769, Ambassador 0093707300900.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban NATO Afghanistan Kabul Shah Mehmood Qureshi Road May Visa Border Sunday Media TV All From Government WhatsApp PIA Airport

Recent Stories

Pakistan Army's soldier martyred, terrorist killed ..

Pakistan Army's soldier martyred, terrorist killed in South Waziristan: ISPR

2 minutes ago
 Evacuations from Afghanistan gather momentum as Ta ..

Evacuations from Afghanistan gather momentum as Taliban promise peace

27 minutes ago
 Scottish Leader Says UK's Afghan Resettlement Sche ..

Scottish Leader Says UK's Afghan Resettlement Scheme Insufficiently Ambitious

6 minutes ago
 Celebs condemn woman assault at Minar-e-Pakistan

Celebs condemn woman assault at Minar-e-Pakistan

38 minutes ago
 AJK PM names KPL as Official National T20 Cricket ..

AJK PM names KPL as Official National T20 Cricket League of Kashmir

40 minutes ago
 WHO Urges Parties in Afghan Conflict to Ensure Saf ..

WHO Urges Parties in Afghan Conflict to Ensure Safety of Afghans, Health Workers

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.