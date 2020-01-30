UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Embassy, Beijing's Officials To Receive Calls For Assistance In China

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 11:42 AM

Pakistan Embassy, Beijing has deployed two officers to receive calls and emails from Pakistani students and community members residing in China for assistance, information and facilitation

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan Embassy, Beijing has deployed two officers to receive calls and emails from Pakistani students and community members residing in China for assistance, information and facilitation.

Zulfiqar Ali, Third Secretary and Muhammad Junaid, Third Secretary will take calls on the hotline numbers 18501322992 and 15652889195 respectively and respond to emails on education@pakbj.org, infor@pakbj.org, and cwa@pakbj.org from Pakistani students and members of the community for assistance.

