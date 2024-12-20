Pakistan Embassy Celebrates Christmas With Pakistani Christian Community
Faizan Hashmi Published December 20, 2024 | 10:21 PM
Pakistan Embassy in the United Arab Emirates organized a special event on Friday to celebrate Christmas with the Pakistani Christian expatriate community
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) The Pakistan Embassy in the United Arab Emirates organized a special event on Friday to celebrate Christmas with the Pakistani Christian expatriate community.
The ceremony, held at the embassy premises, was attended by a large number of Pakistani Christian families living in the UAE, alongside embassy officials.
In his address to the gathering, Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi emphasized that the message of love and peace brought by Jesus Christ holds even greater significance in today’s world.
He spoke about the shared values across religions, highlighting the importance of interfaith harmony and peaceful coexistence.
The Ambassador also referenced the teachings of Pakistan’s founding father, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who always advocated equality and non-discrimination among all Pakistanis, regardless of their faith.
“I am pleased to host you all at the Embassy and celebrate this special occasion with our Christian community members,” said Ambassador Tirmizi.
“Your contributions to Pakistan’s progress and development have been invaluable, and it is an honor to welcome you here. On behalf of the Embassy, I extend my heartfelt Christmas greetings to all members of the Pakistani Christian community in the UAE.”
Pastors and members of the Christian community expressed their appreciation to the Ambassador and Embassy staff for facilitating the event.
Pastor Nasir Taj, Pastor Robert, and Pastor Philemon George led special prayers, thanking the Ambassador for hosting the celebration and for his ongoing support to the Christian community.
The event also featured carols and a cake-cutting ceremony, marking the festive spirit of the occasion. The ceremony was moderated by Roheel Zafar Shahi, a prominent social and political activist.
Recent Stories
United Nations condemns killing of 3 WPF staff members in Sudan
Second day of Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship 2024 marks remar ..
Brand Dubai Store celebrates work of Emirati women artists at Hatta Winter Festi ..
Pakistan embassy celebrates Christmas with Pakistani Christian community
Stocks retreat as US inflation ticks higher
Trust in digital payments growing as retail payments surge 8% in Q1FY25: SBP
Seven-year-old dies in stabbing attack at Croatia school
Fed's favored inflation gauge rises again in November
NHA asked for preparing safety plans for highways
Russia central bank holds off rate hike after criticism
Dubai Culture announces 4th Hatta Cultural Nights programme
Permanent Committee for Human Rights welcomes statement by UN Special Rapport ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan embassy celebrates Christmas with Pakistani Christian community2 minutes ago
-
Back with a Bang: Nescafé Basement Returns for Season 6! A Fresh Stage for Emerging Talent, Premier ..2 hours ago
-
DC reviews KPIs implementation2 hours ago
-
Couple injured in gas explosion in house2 hours ago
-
DC reviews steps for celebration of Quaid-e-Azam Day2 hours ago
-
The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) seals 45 illegal properties2 hours ago
-
FBISE Girls' Badminton team win Inter-Board Championship2 hours ago
-
Ultra-processed foods major contributors to diseases: Expert2 hours ago
-
Commissioner Lahore Zaid Bin Maqsood visits areas on fourth day of anti-polio campaign2 hours ago
-
CDA chairman seeks ADB support for transformation in Islamabad2 hours ago
-
69 PMS officers promoted2 hours ago
-
Parliamentary Task-force on SDGs holds national meet to discuss progress2 hours ago