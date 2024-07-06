Open Menu

Pakistan Embassy Displays Mangoes At An Event In Paris

Faizan Hashmi Published July 06, 2024 | 10:40 AM

Pakistan embassy displays mangoes at an event in Paris

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) Embassy of Pakistan proudly showcased world famous Pakistani Mango at an annual event of Polo-de Paris, France

Mango Mousse, Mango ice-cream & freshly cut Mango enjoyed by guests & members of the famous Polo de Paris located in Bois de Boulogne for over 130 years, a press release issued by the Pakistan embassy in France said on Saturday.

Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad thanked Jean-Luc Chartier, President Polo de Paris and the entire Club team for this wonderful opportunity to introduce Pakistani Mangoes to French friends.

The guests described the sweetness and aroma of Pakistani Mangoes unmatched and were eager to know about the different varieties of mangoes in Pakistan.

To the amazement of many the exceptional taste and the rich yellow colour, size and shape of the mangoes also referred as "King of Fruits" remained a topic of discussion throughout the evening.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Polo France Paris Mango Event

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 July 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 July 2024

2 hours ago
 Farrukh H Khan resigns as CEO of PSX

Farrukh H Khan resigns as CEO of PSX

15 hours ago
 Reportage Properties signs cooperation agreement ..

Reportage Properties signs cooperation agreement with Empire Holding Pakistan

16 hours ago
 Labour Party wins UK general elections 2024

Labour Party wins UK general elections 2024

17 hours ago
 Imran Khan decides to attend PM's APC

Imran Khan decides to attend PM's APC

18 hours ago
Pakistan forcefully raises plight of Palestinians ..

Pakistan forcefully raises plight of Palestinians at Int’l fora: Dar

18 hours ago
 vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unloc ..

Vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unlocking New Possibilities

20 hours ago
 Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s w ..

Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s wedding with Radhika Merchant

21 hours ago
 Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islam ..

Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islamabad

21 hours ago
 Federal govt declines requests to ban social media ..

Federal govt declines requests to ban social media during Muharram-ul-Haram

21 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan