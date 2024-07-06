Pakistan Embassy Displays Mangoes At An Event In Paris
Faizan Hashmi Published July 06, 2024 | 10:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) Embassy of Pakistan proudly showcased world famous Pakistani Mango at an annual event of Polo-de Paris, France
Mango Mousse, Mango ice-cream & freshly cut Mango enjoyed by guests & members of the famous Polo de Paris located in Bois de Boulogne for over 130 years, a press release issued by the Pakistan embassy in France said on Saturday.
Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad thanked Jean-Luc Chartier, President Polo de Paris and the entire Club team for this wonderful opportunity to introduce Pakistani Mangoes to French friends.
The guests described the sweetness and aroma of Pakistani Mangoes unmatched and were eager to know about the different varieties of mangoes in Pakistan.
To the amazement of many the exceptional taste and the rich yellow colour, size and shape of the mangoes also referred as "King of Fruits" remained a topic of discussion throughout the evening.
