Pakistan Embassy, Filmmaker Hardy Co-host Event To Highlight Climate Change, Glacial Melting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 12, 2024 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Ambassador of Pakistan in France Asim Iftikhar Ahmed and renowned environmentalist and filmmaker Luc Hardy co-hosted an event to highlight the challenges of climate change and glacial melting.

Held at the UNESCO Headquarters in Paris, the event also featured the premier screening of film "Ice Giants: Discovering the Karakorum," according to a press release received on Wednesday.

This followed a panel discussion with top Names in the field including paleoclimatologist Valerie Masson-Delmotte, glaciologists Patrick Wagnon and Fanny Brun and Luc Hardy and animated by François Carrel.

A full house comprising diplomats, researchers, academicians, think tanks, environmentalists media and general public engrossed by the captivating documentary and discussion with experts.

The event helped create greater awareness about the global climate crisis, its impact on populations and ecosystems, and the urgency of collective action to address those challenges.

It also greatly projected Pakistan's mighty mountains and over 7,000 glaciers, beauty and splendor of the region, and its leading role in global climate discourse.

