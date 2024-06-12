- Home
- Pakistan
- Pakistan embassy, filmmaker Hardy co-host event to highlight climate change, glacial melting
Pakistan Embassy, Filmmaker Hardy Co-host Event To Highlight Climate Change, Glacial Melting
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 12, 2024 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Ambassador of Pakistan in France Asim Iftikhar Ahmed and renowned environmentalist and filmmaker Luc Hardy co-hosted an event to highlight the challenges of climate change and glacial melting.
Held at the UNESCO Headquarters in Paris, the event also featured the premier screening of film "Ice Giants: Discovering the Karakorum," according to a press release received on Wednesday.
This followed a panel discussion with top Names in the field including paleoclimatologist Valerie Masson-Delmotte, glaciologists Patrick Wagnon and Fanny Brun and Luc Hardy and animated by François Carrel.
A full house comprising diplomats, researchers, academicians, think tanks, environmentalists media and general public engrossed by the captivating documentary and discussion with experts.
The event helped create greater awareness about the global climate crisis, its impact on populations and ecosystems, and the urgency of collective action to address those challenges.
It also greatly projected Pakistan's mighty mountains and over 7,000 glaciers, beauty and splendor of the region, and its leading role in global climate discourse.
Recent Stories
PITB, Tech Valley Pakistan to Offer 10,000 Free Google Career Certification Scho ..
Minister for Religious Affairs reviews arrangements for pilgrims in Mashaier
Budget FY 2024-25 Prepared with IMF: Prices hike expected
Security forces kill 181 terrorists in Sindh, KP and Balochistan operations
Sunakshi Sinha addresses rumours about her marriage with Zaheer Iqbal
Budget 2024-25: Govt likely to introduce raise in salaries
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India to face USA today
Pakistan all set to unveil Rs18 trillion budget today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 June 2024
The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: realme C63
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan secure first victory by beating Canada
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DPO visits check post to review security situation1 minute ago
-
WASA increases water supply duration during Eid days11 minutes ago
-
Cleanliness drive: RWMC distributes biodegradable bags11 minutes ago
-
Bahawalpur Museum, a master piece of history : Commissioner's wife11 minutes ago
-
Alhamra exploring new avenues for cultural growth11 minutes ago
-
PITB, Tech Valley to offer 10,000 free Google Career Certification scholarships11 minutes ago
-
LAC hosts event on Sufi Poet Mian Bakhsh's life11 minutes ago
-
WASA to provide excellent service during Eid days11 minutes ago
-
Provincial ombudsman chairs monthly review meeting21 minutes ago
-
CEO BWMC urges religious scholars to highlight importance of cleanliness21 minutes ago
-
RPO inaugurates new mess hall at Police Lines, vows police welfare21 minutes ago
-
Snatcher held, valuables recovered21 minutes ago