Pakistan embassy holds online Khuli Katchery with diaspora in Belgium, Luxembourg

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :The Embassy of Pakistan, Brussels Thursday organized an online Khuli Katchery with Pakistani diaspora in Belgium and Luxembourg to listen resolve the issues raised by the community.

This interaction was organized in consonance with Prime Minister Imran Khan's directions and the embassy's endeavours to serve the Pakistani community in the best possible manner.

The Khuli Katchery was attended by a large number of Pakistani community members, businessmen, students and media personnel.

Ambassador of Pakistan to Belgium and Luxembourg, Zaheer A. Janjua briefed the participants about the efforts being undertaken by the embassy to extend seamless consular services.

He underscored that consular section of the embassy remained operational during the COVID-19 lockdown and continued to provide services to Pakistani community.

The embassy designated a focal person who remained in touch with the community through telephone, e-mail and WhatsApp group and facilitated repatriation of stranded Pakistanis.

The ambassador also listened to the complaints and suggestions and instructed embassy team to resolve the issues raised by the participants.

He also said that Khuli Katchery will be a regular monthly feature and physical meetings would also be arranged once COVID-19 pandemic related restrictions were lifted.

The Pakistani diaspora greatly appreciated the steps taken by the embassy to reach out to the community. They underscored that this unprecedented initiative had afforded the community members an opportunity to bring their individual as well as collective issues and suggestions to the attention of the Embassy.

The next Khuli Katchery for the diaspora in Belgium and Luxembourg would be held in the second half of next month.