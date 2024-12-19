Pakistan embassy holds session on Erasmus Plus opportunities

(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) As part of its science diplomacy efforts, Pakistan Embassy in Belgium collaborated with the Higher Education Commission and the EU Commission for a virtual information session on Erasmus Plus opportunities.

The Erasmus+ program is part of the European Union's flagship Erasmus initiative for education, training, youth initiatives, and promotion of sports, fostering international collaboration and personal development. It provides opportunities for students, educators, and organizations to engage in learning, teaching, and research across Europe and beyond.

During the information session, the audience were briefed specifically on Erasmus Plus initiatives including International Credit Mobility (ICM) for student and staff exchanges, Capacity Building in Higher Education (CBHE), and Jean Monnet Actions.

The information session featured detailed presentations and discussions by prominent academic experts and existing participants of Erasmus+ programs in Pakistan.

Dr. Jenny Lind Elmaco from the European Commission, provided details on preparing competitive Erasmus+ project proposals and building international partnerships.

In his closing remarks, Charge d’Affaires Syed Faraz Hussain Zaidi highlighted the need for leveraging science, technology and innovation for socio-economic development particularly through research linkages. He acknowledged that scholars from Pakistan had been the highest recipient of the Erasmus Mundus Scholarship for the last three years and emphasized the need for benefitting from other Erasmus+ deliverables as shared during the information session.

The session was attended by faculty and staff representatives from various academic institutions across Pakistan.