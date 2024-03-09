Open Menu

Pakistan Embassy Hosts Flavorful Extravaganza In Brussels

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 09, 2024 | 10:20 PM

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) The Pakistan embassy in Brussels played host to a delectable celebration of Pakistani culture with a food Festival and Ramazan Bazaar on Saturday, a precursor to the upcoming National Day on March 23.

The esteemed event, symbolizing the joyous spirit of Pakistan's National Day, commenced with the inauguration by Pakistan’s Ambassador to the European Union, Belgium, and Luxembourg, Amna Baloch.

Highlighting the significance of the festival, Ambassador Baloch expressed, "Our rich and delicious cuisine, rooted in a long historic tradition and culinary excellence, has been evolving since ancient times." The festival showcased a culinary journey through the diverse and palatable offerings of Pakistani cuisine, including signature dishes like Biryani, Chicken Karahi, Naan Kebab, Jalebi, Samosa and much more.

The ambassador warmly welcomed the guests, emphasizing how Pakistan's geographical and cultural diversity is vividly mirrored in its cuisine. The festival served as a delightful platform for diplomatic exchanges, cultural appreciation, and culinary exploration.

The vibrant gathering witnessed a large turnout, with the Pakistani diaspora from Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as diplomats, embracing the opportunity to savor and appreciate the rich tapestry of Pakistani flavors. The event served as a harmonious blend of cultural exchange and gastronomic delight.

As Pakistan gears up for its National Day on March 23, the Food Festival in Brussels stands as a flavorful prelude, encapsulating the essence of Pakistani heritage and hospitality on the international stage.

