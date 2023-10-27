Pakistan embassy in Afghanistan marks Kashmir Black Day

KABUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) The Embassy of Pakistan in Kabul, Afghanistan marked the Kashmir Black Day on Friday and paid rich tribute to the sacrifices of the people of Jammu and Kashmir in resisting the illegal Indian occupation.

The event commenced with the recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by the playing of national anthem of Pakistan.

Special messages of the president, prime minister and foreign minister were also read out.

A documentary on the brutalities, committed by Indian occupation forces in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir was also run on the occasion.

In his remarks, Head of Mission, Ambassador Ubaid Ur Rehman Nizamani reiterated unwavering diplomatic, moral and political support to Kashmiris in their just struggle for the right to self-determination.