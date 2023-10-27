Open Menu

Pakistan Embassy In Afghanistan Marks Kashmir Black Day

Sumaira FH Published October 27, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Pakistan embassy in Afghanistan marks Kashmir Black Day

KABUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) The Embassy of Pakistan in Kabul, Afghanistan marked the Kashmir Black Day on Friday and paid rich tribute to the sacrifices of the people of Jammu and Kashmir in resisting the illegal Indian occupation.

The event commenced with the recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by the playing of national anthem of Pakistan.

Special messages of the president, prime minister and foreign minister were also read out.

A documentary on the brutalities, committed by Indian occupation forces in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir was also run on the occasion.

In his remarks, Head of Mission, Ambassador Ubaid Ur Rehman Nizamani reiterated unwavering diplomatic, moral and political support to Kashmiris in their just struggle for the right to self-determination.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan Kabul Prime Minister Jammu Moral Event

Recent Stories

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilater ..

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilateral ties, regional, global deve ..

1 hour ago
 &#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launche ..

&#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launched in Dubai

1 hour ago
 Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘R ..

Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘Road to COP28’ event in Dubai ..

4 hours ago
 UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on refo ..

UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on reforming UN Security Council

5 hours ago
 Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliame ..

Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliamentary conference held on sidel ..

5 hours ago
 Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quart ..

Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quarter budget on Monday: CM Naqvi

7 hours ago
Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Kha ..

Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Khan

8 hours ago
 FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils ..

FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils New Wilson Game Ball Ahead of ..

8 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

9 hours ago
 69th International Congress of Aviation and Space ..

69th International Congress of Aviation and Space Medicine kicks-off in Abu Dhab ..

9 hours ago
 EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record n ..

EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record number of breeding pairs

9 hours ago
 BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan