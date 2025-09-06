Pakistan Embassy In Brussels Commemorate Defence Day
Muhammad Irfan Published September 06, 2025 | 09:00 PM
BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) The Embassy of Pakistan in Brussels commemorated Defence Day with a solemn ceremony, paying tribute to the valiant armed forces who defended the motherland against external aggression and continue to safeguard its sovereignty with courage and resolve.
The ceremony began with the recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by the messages of the President and Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
The event was attended by Defence Attachés, Belgian nationals, journalists, community leaders, and a large number of members of the Pakistani diaspora.
Addressing the gathering, Ambassador of Pakistan to the European Union, Belgium and Luxembourg Rahim Hayat Qureshi, highlighted the history and significance of 6 September. He noted that Defence Day is both a reminder of the great sacrifices made during the 1965 war and a symbol of the nation’s unity, resilience, and unwavering commitment to defend the homeland.
The ambassador emphasized that the day honours the brave soldiers who laid down their lives for Pakistan and reaffirms the nation’s resolve that its defence remains a sacred and supreme duty.
This year’s observance also included tributes to the heroes of Marka-e-Haq, whose courage thwarted the enemy’s designs, and to the martyrs of Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos, who embraced martyrdom while safeguarding the nation. A one-minute silence was observed to honour their supreme sacrifices.
The ceremony concluded with a special prayer for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan and for the continued strength and well-being of its armed forces.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025
5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surrounding areas
India’s water tactics violate international agreements: Adviser
Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations in flood affected areas
ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing court pendency: Justice Iqbal Ah ..
India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakistan: Rana Sanaullah
NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & reverence
Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop social justice, equality: Law Minis ..
Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-hit Chenab river areas
Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through dialogue
Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Conference highlights threats from Qadianis in Chiniot
More Stories From Pakistan
-
60th Defence Day celebrated at Pakistani Consulate Jeddah1 minute ago
-
Pakistan embassy in Brussels commemorate Defence Day1 minute ago
-
Cities illuminate in green lights on Eid Milaad-un-Nabi11 minutes ago
-
Bravery Honoured: Recognition of Late Soldier’s Gallantry in 1965 War at Chhamb-Jaurian Sector11 minutes ago
-
Renowned writer, columist Dr. Sajid Khakwani urges revival of Islamic values on Eid Milad-un-Nabi11 minutes ago
-
Police arrest multiple suspects, recover arms21 minutes ago
-
KP govt approves feasibility report for Band Banda Dam in Kohat21 minutes ago
-
Pakistan condemns Israel's statements on forced displacement of Palestinians21 minutes ago
-
2 killed as motorcycle collides with trailer in Karachi21 minutes ago
-
President approves 180 day special remission in sentences on Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) (Please post o ..21 minutes ago
-
Senator Nasir Butt pays tribute to Armed Forces on Defence Day21 minutes ago
-
Awards distributed among position holders of Naat, Qirat competitions in National 'Rahmatul-lil-Alam ..21 minutes ago