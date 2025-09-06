Pakistan embassy in Brussels commemorate Defence Day

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) The Embassy of Pakistan in Brussels commemorated Defence Day with a solemn ceremony, paying tribute to the valiant armed forces who defended the motherland against external aggression and continue to safeguard its sovereignty with courage and resolve.

The ceremony began with the recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by the messages of the President and Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

The event was attended by Defence Attachés, Belgian nationals, journalists, community leaders, and a large number of members of the Pakistani diaspora.

Addressing the gathering, Ambassador of Pakistan to the European Union, Belgium and Luxembourg Rahim Hayat Qureshi, highlighted the history and significance of 6 September. He noted that Defence Day is both a reminder of the great sacrifices made during the 1965 war and a symbol of the nation’s unity, resilience, and unwavering commitment to defend the homeland.

The ambassador emphasized that the day honours the brave soldiers who laid down their lives for Pakistan and reaffirms the nation’s resolve that its defence remains a sacred and supreme duty.

This year’s observance also included tributes to the heroes of Marka-e-Haq, whose courage thwarted the enemy’s designs, and to the martyrs of Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos, who embraced martyrdom while safeguarding the nation. A one-minute silence was observed to honour their supreme sacrifices.

The ceremony concluded with a special prayer for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan and for the continued strength and well-being of its armed forces.