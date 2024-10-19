Pakistan Embassy In Brussels Holds Informative Session On CS3D
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 19, 2024 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) The Embassy of Pakistan in Brussels, in collaboration with the Ministry of Commerce (MoC) and the Directorate General Trade (DG Trade) of the European Commission organized an informative session on the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CS3D) which is a set of new obligations related to human rights and climate change on European economic operators and businesses in non-EU Countries who are a part of their supply chains.
The Session was attended by a large number of business associations and relevant individuals in Pakistan.
Gabriele Lo Monaco from DG Trade gave a comprehensive presentation highlighting the different contours of the regulations.
He highlighted the various obligations under CS3D, the rationale behind them and the enforcement mechanism, according to a press release issued here on Saturday.
The presentation was followed by an interactive Q&A session which gave further clarity to the participants.
Omar Hameed, Economic Minister at the Pakistan Embassy in Brussels thanked the European Commission for facilitating the interaction and emphasized Pakistani business entities to ensure their preparedness industries and adapt to the new regulations as compliance will be a key determinant of our continued access to European markets.
Recent Stories
TikToker Wajid Ali Rajpoot set to enter entertainment industry
Chief of the Naval Staff Visited Italy and Attended Trans-Regional Seapower Symp ..
Emirati Human Resources Development Council and Dubai Customs Sign Strategic MoU ..
SPARK x Transformers: A Powerful Phone by TECNO’S at an Unbeatable Price
PITB Holds Training on 'Suthra Punjab Performance Evaluation Dashboard'
Realme GT6 Vs Vivo V40: Are you Confused in your Flagship Choice?
Blast hits FC convoy near KP CM Gandapur’s farmhouse
Israeli PM Netanyahu’s home attacked
The "Establishment of Special Court (Overseas Pakistanis' Property) Act 2024" pr ..
Pakistan, England to play third Test on Oct 24 in Rawalpindi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 October 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Seven falcon hunters arrested near Chenab River9 seconds ago
-
Three outlaws arrested15 seconds ago
-
Govt, IFAD, WFP, FAO committed to enhance food security, nutrition for underserved communities10 minutes ago
-
Minister Lanjar takes notice of 4 dead bodies of women10 minutes ago
-
Governor Tessori stresses awareness of breast cancer10 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclist killed, 2 female pillion riders injured in accident20 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi praises security forces for successful operations against "Fitna al Khawarij" Terror20 minutes ago
-
Wheat to be cultivated on five lakh acres in Khanewal20 minutes ago
-
Drizzle forecast in Karachi20 minutes ago
-
Parliamentary secretary attends ceremony for CM Talent Scholarship Programme20 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits SOS Village, stresses welfare, education of children30 minutes ago
-
Farmer killed over fodder cutting issue30 minutes ago