Pakistan embassy in Brussels holds informative session on CS3D

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) The Embassy of Pakistan in Brussels, in collaboration with the Ministry of Commerce (MoC) and the Directorate General Trade (DG Trade) of the European Commission organized an informative session on the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CS3D) which is a set of new obligations related to human rights and climate change on European economic operators and businesses in non-EU Countries who are a part of their supply chains.

The Session was attended by a large number of business associations and relevant individuals in Pakistan.

Gabriele Lo Monaco from DG Trade gave a comprehensive presentation highlighting the different contours of the regulations.

He highlighted the various obligations under CS3D, the rationale behind them and the enforcement mechanism, according to a press release issued here on Saturday.

The presentation was followed by an interactive Q&A session which gave further clarity to the participants.

Omar Hameed, Economic Minister at the Pakistan Embassy in Brussels thanked the European Commission for facilitating the interaction and emphasized Pakistani business entities to ensure their preparedness industries and adapt to the new regulations as compliance will be a key determinant of our continued access to European markets.