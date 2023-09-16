Pakistan embassy in Brussels observes annual heritage day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2023 ) :The Embassy of Pakistan in Brussels showcased Pakistan's rich cultural heritage on Saturday at the annual Heritage Day event in Belgium.

The Ambassador of Pakistan to Belgium, Luxembourg, and the European Union, Amna Baloch, inaugurated the day-long activities at the Embassy premises.

The Embassy displayed an array of cultural exhibits, such as handicrafts, scenic photographs, traditional costumes, and top export products, portraying the country's rich heritage and cultural diversity.

Visitors expressed their keen interest in various distinctive aspects of Pakistani culture reflected in documentaries, books, and cultural displays.

The traditional Pakistani and Kashmiri food stalls attracted many visitors who liked the unique taste of Pakistani cuisine. The Heritage Days have been one of Brussels most highly anticipated annual cultural events.