Pakistan Embassy in Brussels organizes webinar on Roshan Digital Account

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Embassy of Pakistan, Brussels in collaboration with Habib Bank Limited (HBL) and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), organized a webinar on "Roshan Digital Account" (RDA) on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ):The Embassy of Pakistan, Brussels in collaboration with Habib Bank Limited (HBL) and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), organized a webinar on "Roshan Digital Account" (RDA) on Saturday.

The webinar, titled "Bridging Distances" was organized to raise awareness among the Pakistani diaspora in Belgium and Luxembourg about the features and advantages of the RDA scheme, a press release issued by Pakistan Embassy in Brussels said.

The webinar was addressed by Ambassador of Pakistan to Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Union, Zaheer A Janjua, HBL Chief Operating Officer Sagheer Mufti and SBP Managing Director Syed Irfan Ali.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Janjua termed RDA a timely initiative of the government, which would integrate the diaspora into Pakistani banking and digital payments system by providing them a full range of banking services.

He noted that the initiative had seen remittances of more than US$ 500 million in the past five months through opening of 93,000 accounts worldwide.

The ambassador highlighted that during the first seven months of the current financial year (2020-21), remittances from Belgium and Luxembourg had increased by 305.

6 percent to US$ 136.4 million.

He underscored that it was the highest percentage increase and highest per capita remittances among the EU countries.

The ambassador thanked the diaspora for the record increase in flow of remittances and hoped that the trend would continue in the future.

HBL Chief Operating Officer Sagheer Mufti spoke about a wide range of benefits for the beneficiaries under the initiative.

SBP Managing Director Syed Irfan Ali also made a detailed presentation on key features and benefits of the Roshan Digital Account.

The virtual interaction was attended by a broad cross section of Pakistani diaspora based in Belgium and Luxemburg, including bankers, financial experts, business-persons, students, academia, and media.

The participants actively participated in the discussion, asked questions about the scheme and appreciated the initiative.

Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated the Roshan Digital Account scheme, in September 2020 to provide innovative banking solutions to millions of non-resident Pakistanis.