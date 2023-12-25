Pakistan embassy in Brussels pays homage to founding father

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) The diplomats and staff of the Pakistan Embassy in Brussels on Monday paid homage to the founding father of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on the occasion of his 147th birthday.

"Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a visionary and charismatic leader, who led us to Independence with faith, unity and discipline," the embassy said through its official social media account on X, formerly Twitter.