Pakistan Embassy In Brussels Pays Homage To Founding Father

Muhammad Irfan Published December 25, 2023 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) The diplomats and staff of the Pakistan Embassy in Brussels on Monday paid homage to the founding father of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on the occasion of his 147th birthday.

"Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a visionary and charismatic leader, who led us to Independence with faith, unity and discipline," the embassy said through its official social media account on X, formerly Twitter.

