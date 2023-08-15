Pakistan Embassy in Hungary to arrange maiden exhibition of Pakistani artists

The Embassy of Pakistan in Hungary has announced to arrange the first ever four-day art exhibition of Pakistani artists from September 5, in connection with the 76th anniversary of Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :The Embassy of Pakistan in Hungary has announced to arrange the first ever four-day art exhibition of Pakistani artists from September 5, in connection with the 76th anniversary of Independence Day.

The exhibition titled "Chaharbagh" would display work of eight artists interpreting their thoughts in different mediums from traditional miniatures to contemporary mix media, a press release on Tuesday said.

The artists would include Alefiya, Javaria Ahmad, Maryam Cheema, Minaa Haroon, Murad Khan, Mumtaz, Sakina Akbar, Sana Durrani and Sundas Azfer. Their interpretations would be skillfully presented both in a literal sense and through metaphorical nuances, the press release added.