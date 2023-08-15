Open Menu

Pakistan Embassy In Hungary To Arrange Maiden Exhibition Of Pakistani Artists

Sumaira FH Published August 15, 2023 | 09:03 PM

Pakistan Embassy in Hungary to arrange maiden exhibition of Pakistani artists

The Embassy of Pakistan in Hungary has announced to arrange the first ever four-day art exhibition of Pakistani artists from September 5, in connection with the 76th anniversary of Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :The Embassy of Pakistan in Hungary has announced to arrange the first ever four-day art exhibition of Pakistani artists from September 5, in connection with the 76th anniversary of Independence Day.

The exhibition titled "Chaharbagh" would display work of eight artists interpreting their thoughts in different mediums from traditional miniatures to contemporary mix media, a press release on Tuesday said.

The artists would include Alefiya, Javaria Ahmad, Maryam Cheema, Minaa Haroon, Murad Khan, Mumtaz, Sakina Akbar, Sana Durrani and Sundas Azfer. Their interpretations would be skillfully presented both in a literal sense and through metaphorical nuances, the press release added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Independence Hungary September Media From

Recent Stories

DC visits collapsed house in tehsil Balambat

DC visits collapsed house in tehsil Balambat

12 seconds ago
 Murree Admin launches operation against illegal co ..

Murree Admin launches operation against illegal construction, encroachments

14 seconds ago
 Caretaker PM visits Maulana Fazl's residence to co ..

Caretaker PM visits Maulana Fazl's residence to condole over death of party work ..

15 seconds ago
 On PM Kakar's directives, PMDC reshedules MDCAT te ..

On PM Kakar's directives, PMDC reshedules MDCAT test to Sep 10

16 seconds ago
 On Aug 15, Kashmiris observe Black Day to condemn ..

On Aug 15, Kashmiris observe Black Day to condemn forcible Indian occupation, de ..

19 seconds ago
 Azadi sports gala, cultural musical night enthrall ..

Azadi sports gala, cultural musical night enthralls audience

3 minutes ago
Dubai Customs showcases inspection systems to Nawa ..

Dubai Customs showcases inspection systems to Nawah Energy Company&#039;s delega ..

10 minutes ago
 TMA Hangu unveils app for easy access to municipal ..

TMA Hangu unveils app for easy access to municipal services

3 minutes ago
 ICT Food Authority reviews arrangements for annual ..

ICT Food Authority reviews arrangements for annual 'Langar' at Bari Imam

3 minutes ago
 Senior citizens to be provided absolutely free ser ..

Senior citizens to be provided absolutely free services at their doorstep: DG LD ..

3 minutes ago
 Police register FIR of journalist Mahar's murder

Police register FIR of journalist Mahar's murder

3 minutes ago
 Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed visits Nation ..

Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed visits National Textile University (NTU)

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan