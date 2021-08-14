Pakistan embassy in Japan celebrates Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan's Ambassador in Japan Imtiaz Ahmad Saturday hoisted the national flag to celebrate 75th Independence Day in a simple but impressive ceremony held at the Embassy of Pakistan, Tokyo.

Besides officers, officials of the embassy and their families, a large number of Pakistanis from all walks of life attended the ceremony.

On the occasion, the ambassador read out the messages of the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan, said a press release.

The ambassador, in his remarks, said that 14th August 1947, signified the emergence of an independent ideological state under the indomitable leadership of Quaid -e- Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah who believed in following the principles of democracy, peace and friendship with all the nations of the world.

Imtiaz underscored that this year's independence day carried immense importance and significance as the whole nation stood resolved to staunchly oppose the recent illegal acts of Indian government to alter the internationally recognized disputed status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He said that the valiant people of IIOJK could not be deterred from their just cause by the ongoing brutalities and inhuman tactics unleashed by the Indian government and its security forces.

He further said that Pakistan would continue to extend political, diplomatic and moral support to the indigenous struggle of the Kashmiri people for realization of their inalienable right to self-determination.

The ceremony ended with special prayers for the well-being of the people of IIOJK and their emancipation from the atrocities and oppression of the Indian occupied forces.