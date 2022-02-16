Pakistan Embassy in Kabul offers free computer courses for Afghan students

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan Embassy in Kabul has announced admissions in the 29th session of English Language & Basic Computer courses for Afghan students at the Vocational Training Institute of the Embassy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan Embassy in Kabul has announced admissions in the 29th session of English Language & Basic Computer courses for Afghan students at the Vocational Training Institute of the Embassy.

"The courses are free of cost and will start with effect from 27th Feb 2022," Pakistan's Special Representative for Afghanistan Ambassador Muhammad Sadiq said in a tweet posted on social media account.