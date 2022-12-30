UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Embassy In Moscow Holds Online Open Katchehri

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 30, 2022 | 09:50 PM

Pakistan's Charge d'Affaires (CDA) in Russia Rana Summar Javed on Friday held an online Khuli Kachehri at the embassy in Moscow wherein the expatriates raised the issues of payments being faced by some Pakistani students due to a problem with banking channels.

The online Kachehri was attended by officials of the Counsular and Diplomatic Wings of the Embassy of Pakistan. Pakistanis living in Russian Federation participated in the online event, said a press release received here.

The participants also discussed prospects for student exchange programmes.

The diplomat informed the participants about the special steps taken by the embassy for streamlining the passport delivery to Pakistanis.

He further noted that the Russian government had increased the number of scholarships for Pakistani students wishing to study at various porgrammes in Russian universities to 45.

He added that further progress in Pak-Russia cooperation on education might be expected as this issue would be specially addressed at the upcoming Pakistan-Russian Inter-Governmental Commission scheduled to be held in Islamabad in January 2023.

In his closing remarks, Rana Summar Javed reiterated the resolve of the embassy's staff to provide maximum facilitation to the Pakistani citizens in Russia and reminded them of the need to abide by the laws and rules of the host country.

