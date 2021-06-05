Pakistan Embassy in Paris do all to serve expatriate community: Charge d' Affaires

ISLAMABAD, Jun 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan's Embassy in Paris was making all-out effort in serving the expatriate community in France as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

This was stated by Charge d' Affaires M. Amjad Aziz Qazi during a meeting of the Pakistani community held at the Pakistan Embassy in Paris on Friday.

He said the members of Pakistani community were playing an important role for the country, not only by sending valuable remittances back home, but also in creating a positive image of the country in their host countries.

Qazi said that on the instructions of Prime Minister's Office, four Khuli Katcheris had been held in which complaints of the community were listened to and steps taken for their prompt redressal.

He said last Friday of each month had been fixed for such meetings so that the community members could plan their engagements accordingly in advance.

He emphasized that the Embassy was doing its best to facilitate the community and provision of services to the community was kept operational even during lockdown period.

He informed that WhatsApp groups had been made for Pakistani students and professionals so that their issues could be resolved without delay.

He mentioned that throughout the Covid-19 pandemic support was provided to destitute community members, especially for the transportation of dead bodies to Pakistan.

To facilitate the members of Pakistani community, he said, an online appointment system had been launched so that people did not have to wait for their turn. However, all those who come to the embassy without prior appointment were also entertained, he added.

The Charge d' Affaires told the community members that the Roshan Digital Account initiative of the government of Pakistan had been a resounding success as more than 150,000 Pakistanis from over 170 countries had so far invested 1.25 billion Dollars in it.

He encouraged the community members to make best use of the opportunities provided by it.

He informed the community members that on the longstanding demand of Pakistani community, a NADRA desk would soon be operational at Pakistan's Embassy in Paris, which would create efficiency in provision of consular services.

The community members appreciated the services being provided by the Embassy in a timely manner and gave their suggestions.

They also requested the Embassy to play a role in resumption of PIA flights to France. The Charge d' Affaires assured them of embassy's full cooperation in further facilitating the community.

