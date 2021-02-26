UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Embassy In Paris Holds Online Khuli Katchehri

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 10:23 PM

Pakistan Embassy in Paris holds online Khuli Katchehri

A Khuli Katchehri was held at Pakistan Embassy in Paris on Friday and Charge d'Affaires, M. Amjad Aziz Qazi listened to the complaints of the members of Pakistani community in France and gave directions to officers concerned for redressal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :A Khuli Katchehri was held at Pakistan Embassy in Paris on Friday and Charge d'Affaires, M. Amjad Aziz Qazi listened to the complaints of the members of Pakistani community in France and gave directions to officers concerned for redressal.

The event, held online due to the Covid-19 restrictions, was attended by Pakistani community, students and media persons representing various Pakistani media organizations in France, a press release issued by Pakistan Embassy in Paris said.

While talking to the participants Amjad Qazi said that the Embassy would hold Khuli Katchehri on the last Friday of every month.

He said the Embassy will keep on providing all possible support to the Pakistani community living in France. He said the issues raised and complaints made in previous Khuli Katchehri, held a month ago, have been resolved or taken up with concerned departments for redressal.

Members of the community appreciated the role being played by the Embassy in timely provision of consular services despite Covid-19 restrictions, especially the support provided in transportation of dead bodies to Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Dead France Paris Media Event All

Recent Stories

All cantonment schools, colleges to reopen from Ma ..

3 minutes ago

France says digital tax deal by the summer 'within ..

3 minutes ago

Belarus president Lukashenko makes son Olympic com ..

3 minutes ago

Germany hails US shift on digital tax as 'giant st ..

8 minutes ago

Simon takes tennis break to 'preserve myself menta ..

8 minutes ago

Election Commission of Pakistan publishes returned ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.