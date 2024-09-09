Pakistan embassy in Rabat holds event to recognise valor of Pakistani soldiers

RABAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) The Pakistan Embassy in Rabat organized a ceremony to commemorate the Defence Day, recognising the valor and sacrifices of Pakistani soldiers who protected the nation's sovereignty and borders during the 1965 war, and reaffirming the country's commitment to its defense.

The event drew a group of community leaders and ambassadors from multiple nations to the solemn ceremony, fostering a spirit of unity and cooperation. Morocco's Minister of Justice, Abdellatif Ouahbi, Anas Khaless, Ambassador/Chief of Protocol Anas Khales and other government officials also attended the ceremony.

Pakistan Ambassador to Morocco Mohammad Sami, in his address, urged the Arab and Muslim world to pay attention to the grave human rights abuses and atrocities committed by India in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir as well as the ongoing violations in Gaza and Palestine.

He lauded the Pakistan Army's remarkable legacy and its pivotal role in maintaining global peace through its participation in United Nations peacekeeping missions.

He also highlighted the international recognition of the Pakistan Army's bravery and sacrifices in combating terrorism. Whether facing natural disasters or national crises, the Pakistan Army always remained among the first responders, demonstrating its unwavering dedication to protecting the country and its people.

A highlight of the event was the cutting of a cake, themed with the vibrant flags of Pakistan and Morocco, serving as a poignant reminder of the enduring friendship and solidarity between the two nations.