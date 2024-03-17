Pakistan embassy in Riyadh joins Green Initiative

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) The Pakistan embassy in Riyadh recently organized a plantation drive in Thadiq National Park, 120 kilometres northwest of the capital.

Embassy officers and staff, as well as their families, planted more than 100 saplings to contribute to the Kingdom’s efforts in protecting its environment.

The campaign, led by Pakistan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ahmad Farooq, was organized in collaboration with the Kingdom’s National Center for Vegetation Cover Development. Students from the Pakistan International school Riyadh and Pakistan International School English Section Riyadh also took part in the plantation drive.

Saudi Arabia has taken major strides in adopting environmentally friendly measures through its middle East Green Initiative, a regional effort to mitigate the impact of climate change in the region, and the Saudi Green Initiative, which aims to reduce emissions and increase afforestation.

The embassy said that its endeavor not only underscored Pakistan’s “unwavering commitment” to environmental preservation but also testified to Pakistan’s solidarity with the Saudi and Middle East green initiatives, spearheaded by the Kingdom.

“Pakistan, recognizing the imperative of collective action in addressing environmental challenges, stands in solidarity with its Saudi counterparts in championing sustainable practices and fostering green technologies,” the embassy added.

The embassy’s plantation drive serves as a testament to this shared ethos, reinforcing the bonds of friendship and collaboration that unite the two nations.