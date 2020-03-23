UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Embassy In Tokyo Celebrates March 23 With Utmost Zeal

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 02:19 PM

Pakistan Embassy in Tokyo celebrates March 23 with utmost zeal

The National Day of Pakistan was celebrated at the Embassy of Pakistan, Tokyo with utmost zeal, fervor and enthusiasm on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :The National Day of Pakistan was celebrated at the Embassy of Pakistan, Tokyo with utmost zeal, fervor and enthusiasm on Monday.

Ambassador Imtiaz Ahmad hoisted the national flag whilst the audience recited the National Anthem of Pakistan, a message received here from Tokyo said.

The Ambassador read the messages of the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan.

The messages reiterated the importance of March 23rd as an historic day which united the Muslims of the subcontinent for a greater objective i.e.to carve out a separate homeland for themselves wherein they could lead their lives in accordance with their own religion, traditions, values and culture.

The Ambassador in his remarks paid homage to the father of the nation Muhammad Ali Jinnah, poet of the East Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal and all other great leaders of the freedom movement who paved the way for the creation of Pakistan.

He reiterated that Pakistan had been achieved after rendering innumerable scarifies, hence, it was imperative upon all Pakistanis to strive for promoting peace, progress and unity in Pakistan.

The Ambassador added that it was imperative upon them to continue with the legacy and heritage bequeathed to them by their founding fathers and follow in their footsteps to make their country a cradle of peace, progress and stability.

Ambassador Ahmad also referred to the continued egregious human rights violations being committed in Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK) by Indian Government and its security forces in the after math of India's unilateral and illegal actions in IOK.

He�reaffirmed government of Pakistan's continued full political, diplomatic and moral support to the oppressed Kashmiris in their legitimate struggle for the right to self-determination, promised to them by the international community through numerous UNSC Resolutions.

