Pakistan Embassy in Tokyo holds E-Khuli Kachehri for expatriate community

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Embassy in Tokyo, in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision and initiative of reaching out to the expatriate community, held an Open House (E-Khuli Kachehri) on Friday.

� Ambassador Imtiaz Ahmad chaired the event and opened the session with detailed briefing to the community on purpose and objectives of the E-Khuli Kachehri, followed by a quick round up of the corona situation in Japan.

He urged the community to follow all the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and take every precaution against the virus, a press release issued by Pakistan Embassy in Tokyo said.

The Ambassador informed the community about border enforcement measures by Japanese government in the wake of new surge of Covid-19 cases.

He briefed the participants about recent changes in the immigration and entry procedures adopted by Government of Japan.

The Ambassador also briefed the audience about recent fire incident which occurred inside the Chancery building.

�The community members praised Prime Minister Imran Khan's initiative of E-Kachehris and shared their opinion and suggestions regarding variety of topics.