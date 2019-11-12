Pakistan embassy in Washington D.C holds Mehfil-e-Milad

The embassy of Pakistan in Washington D.C. held Mehfil-e-Milad to celebrate the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) on the 12th day of Rabi-ul-Awwal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :The embassy of Pakistan in Washington D.C. held Mehfil-e-Milad to celebrate the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) on the 12th day of Rabi-ul-Awwal.

The programme featured recitation from the Holy Quran as well as recital of Naats - special poems offering tribute to the Holy Prophet.

Spouse� of the ambassador Mrs Zunaira Asad Khan in her remarks reflected upon the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and said the Prophet's life and character was the personification of the ideals of mercy, dignity, tolerance, fortitude and forgiveness, according to a press release received here on Tuesday.

The� eternal message of peace and harmony carried by the Holy Prophet was for all humanity and gave the world a code of conduct that ensures equal opportunities for all irrespective of cast, colour, religion and gender, she added.

The event was attended by women from the Pakistani-American community of the DMV (District-Maryland-Virginia) tri-state area.

The ceremony also included narration on salient events from the life of Holy Prophet (PBUH) and highlighted his teachings urging Muslims all over the world to follow injunctions of Quran and Sunnah, individually as well as collectively.

The Mehfil-e-Milad concluded with special prayers for the progress and prosperity of Muslim Ummah, Pakistan and especially for the Kashmiri people, who are suffering from a brutal lockdown at the hands of Indian security forces for the last 95 days.