Pakistan Embassy Joins Over 40 Countries, Cultural Bodies At Lyon Consular Festival

Faizan Hashmi Published June 18, 2024 | 03:40 PM

PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2024) The Embassy of Pakistan in Paris joined over 40 countries and numerous cultural associations at the two-day Fetes Consulaires 2024 held in Lyon city of France under the theme of "Art and Culture".

The embassy officials received Mayor of Lyon Grégory Doucet and his team members at the Pakistan pavilion.

He enjoyed the traditional Pakistani drink Rooh Afza and was presented with a hand-made football, according to a press release received on Tuesday.

The mayor appreciated the diverse Pakistani arts, culture, cuisine and music on the display.

The Pakistani pavilion won the hearts of all as the mehndi stall, handicrafts, delicious kebabs and samosas remained the talk of the festival.

The Pakistan embassy also organised a fashion show in collaboration with Naina Khan, a Paris-based Pakistani designer and Komal, a Paris-based Pakistani makeup artist.

The fashion show with Pakistani music in the background enthralled all as it showcased the colourful Pakistani bridal and traditional dresses.

