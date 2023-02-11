UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Embassy Launches Relief Assistance Campaign For Earthquake Hit Areas

Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2023 | 12:50 AM

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :Ambassador of Pakistan to Turkiye Dr. Yousaf Junaid and staff of the Pakistan Embassy in Ankara on Friday visited collection points of Çankaya Belediyesi and Keçiören Belediyesi in Ankara to present and participate in the packing of the relief goods for earthquake-affected areas of Turkiye.

The ambassador presented relief assistance goods on behalf of the Pakistan Embassy in Ankara and Pakistan Consulate Istanbul to Deputy Mayor Merih Karayol of Keçiören Belediyesi and Deputy Mayor Muslim Tekin of Cankaya Belediyesi.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Junaid stated that Pakistan will do everything possible to support Turkish brothers in this hour of grief. We are like 'Two Hearts, One Soul', that makes us feel each other's pain.

The ambassador highlighted that in Pakistan today, special prayers were held for Turkish brothers during Juma prayers.

'I am confident, that with the traditional Turkish spirit of overcoming all obstacles and defeating all challenges, Turkish nation will emerge out of this catastrophe stronger than ever and you will always find people of Pakistan always standing with you,' he added.

Ambassador also met Pakistani students studying in different European Universities, who have come to volunteer for earthquake relief operations in Turkiye. Dr. Yousaf Junaid appreciated Pakistani student volunteers and stated that it is an obligation on Pakistan to stand with Turkish brothers in these testing times.

