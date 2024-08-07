Pakistan embassy observes Youm-e-Istehsal in Ottawa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2024) The Pakistan High Commission in Ottawa and its three Consulates in Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver observed “Yaum-e-Istehsal-e- Kashmir” to commemorate the fifth anniversary of India’s illegal and unilateral actions of August 05, 2019.

On this day India’s BJP-RSS government scrapped the special constitutional status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) by revoking Article 370 and 35-A of the Indian Constitution, a press release issued on Wednesday said.

Photographic exhibitions were organized to express solidarity with Kashmiris in the face of Indian atrocities which were attended by a large number of audience. Additionally, a documentary illustrating the crimes committed in IIOJK, was unveiled, granting attendees a comprehensive understanding of the challenges faced by the Kashmiris.

In a video message on this occasion, the Acting High Commissioner Faisal Kakar said, “the illegal and unilateral actions of Modi government have opened a new chapter in the tortured history of the occupied territory. The gross and systematic human rights violations committed with impunity by 9 lac Indian occupation forces have escalated since 2019.

”

Kakar reiterated, "India is trying to consolidate the occupation and impose what it ominous refers as “Final Solution” to the occupied territory through a mix of legal, administrative, demographic and electoral measures."

"A key element of India’s so-called “Final Solution” is to transform Kashmir from a Muslim majority State to a Hindu majority territory in blatant violation of the Fourth Geneva Convention and the relevant resolutions of the Security Council. Hence, it is imperative for the international community to recognize and confront the rampant human rights abuses occurring in the area," he added.

The acting high commissioner reaffirmed Pakistan's unflinching support to the brave and resilient Kashmiri people in their struggle for freedom from illegal Indian occupation.

He demanded immediate lifting of the military siege and communications blackout, rescinding India's illegal and unilateral actions, release of illegally arrested and incarcerated Kashmiris, repeal of the draconian laws enabling impunity to Indian occupation forces and access of the international human rights organizations and media, to evaluate the human rights situation in the occupied territory.