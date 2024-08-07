Pakistan Embassy Observes Youm-e-Istehsal In Ottawa
Umer Jamshaid Published August 07, 2024 | 12:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2024) The Pakistan High Commission in Ottawa and its three Consulates in Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver observed “Yaum-e-Istehsal-e- Kashmir” to commemorate the fifth anniversary of India’s illegal and unilateral actions of August 05, 2019.
On this day India’s BJP-RSS government scrapped the special constitutional status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) by revoking Article 370 and 35-A of the Indian Constitution, a press release issued on Wednesday said.
Photographic exhibitions were organized to express solidarity with Kashmiris in the face of Indian atrocities which were attended by a large number of audience. Additionally, a documentary illustrating the crimes committed in IIOJK, was unveiled, granting attendees a comprehensive understanding of the challenges faced by the Kashmiris.
In a video message on this occasion, the Acting High Commissioner Faisal Kakar said, “the illegal and unilateral actions of Modi government have opened a new chapter in the tortured history of the occupied territory. The gross and systematic human rights violations committed with impunity by 9 lac Indian occupation forces have escalated since 2019.
”
Kakar reiterated, "India is trying to consolidate the occupation and impose what it ominous refers as “Final Solution” to the occupied territory through a mix of legal, administrative, demographic and electoral measures."
"A key element of India’s so-called “Final Solution” is to transform Kashmir from a Muslim majority State to a Hindu majority territory in blatant violation of the Fourth Geneva Convention and the relevant resolutions of the Security Council. Hence, it is imperative for the international community to recognize and confront the rampant human rights abuses occurring in the area," he added.
The acting high commissioner reaffirmed Pakistan's unflinching support to the brave and resilient Kashmiri people in their struggle for freedom from illegal Indian occupation.
He demanded immediate lifting of the military siege and communications blackout, rescinding India's illegal and unilateral actions, release of illegally arrested and incarcerated Kashmiris, repeal of the draconian laws enabling impunity to Indian occupation forces and access of the international human rights organizations and media, to evaluate the human rights situation in the occupied territory.
Recent Stories
Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series against Bangladesh
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..
KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..
Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mohsin Naqvi approves grant project of 200-acres for Zoo, Safari park in Islamabad4 minutes ago
-
DC Kohat for stern action against milk adulteration5 minutes ago
-
Railways asks all DS to accelerate efforts for retrieving occupied land5 minutes ago
-
Director PDMA Punjab assures prompt action on rain emergencies, damaged buildings5 minutes ago
-
District Control Quality Control Board meets:15 minutes ago
-
Process of net-metering applications simplified15 minutes ago
-
UoS organizes farewell for two retired officials:25 minutes ago
-
Pakistan stands in solidarity with people of Bangladesh: FO25 minutes ago
-
Two held over corruption25 minutes ago
-
Fines imposed over adulteration:25 minutes ago
-
In contact with US authorities over Pakistani national allegedly involved in murder plot: FO35 minutes ago
-
FESCO issues shutdown program55 minutes ago