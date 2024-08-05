Pakistan embassy observes Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir in Beijing

The Embassy of Pakistan in Beijing on Monday observed Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir by hosting a ceremony, where messages from the President, the Prime Minister and the Deputy Prime Minister & Foreign Minister of Pakistan were read out to underscore Pakistan’s unwavering commitment and continued political, moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmir cause, including the right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) The Embassy of Pakistan in Beijing on Monday observed Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir by hosting a ceremony, where messages from the President, the Prime Minister and the Deputy Prime Minister & Foreign Minister of Pakistan were read out to underscore Pakistan’s unwavering commitment and continued political, moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmir cause, including the right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people.

The Deputy Head of Mission/ Charge d’ Affaires Bilal Mahmood Chaudhary delivered remarks, underlining the hegemonic designs, continued violations of international law, disregard for United Nations Security Council Resolutions and impunity of Indian actions and policies in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Video documentaries were screened to highlight India’s illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019, human rights violations, muzzling of press and media, systematic demographic engineering and atrocities against innocent Kashmiris.

A photo exhibition was also arranged on the occasion.