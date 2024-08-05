Pakistan Embassy Observes Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir In Beijing
Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2024 | 09:03 PM
The Embassy of Pakistan in Beijing on Monday observed Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir by hosting a ceremony, where messages from the President, the Prime Minister and the Deputy Prime Minister & Foreign Minister of Pakistan were read out to underscore Pakistan’s unwavering commitment and continued political, moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmir cause, including the right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) The Embassy of Pakistan in Beijing on Monday observed Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir by hosting a ceremony, where messages from the President, the Prime Minister and the Deputy Prime Minister & Foreign Minister of Pakistan were read out to underscore Pakistan’s unwavering commitment and continued political, moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmir cause, including the right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people.
The Deputy Head of Mission/ Charge d’ Affaires Bilal Mahmood Chaudhary delivered remarks, underlining the hegemonic designs, continued violations of international law, disregard for United Nations Security Council Resolutions and impunity of Indian actions and policies in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).
Video documentaries were screened to highlight India’s illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019, human rights violations, muzzling of press and media, systematic demographic engineering and atrocities against innocent Kashmiris.
A photo exhibition was also arranged on the occasion.
Recent Stories
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..
KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..
Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal
Shining children of police officers get laptops
Reforms being introduced to streamline tax collection system in province: SMBR
SSP visits families of martyred cops to pay tribute
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Talks with JI to resume tomorrow:Tarar7 hours ago
-
Dr Shahid's son arrested, admits plot to kill father7 hours ago
-
Govt team starts negotiation with JI8 hours ago
-
Police arrest gang member, recover stolen generator8 hours ago
-
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)8 hours ago
-
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki9 hours ago
-
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II9 hours ago
-
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon10 hours ago
-
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises Transformative Change ..10 hours ago
-
KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets of Peshawar10 hours ago
-
Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal10 hours ago
-
Shining children of police officers get laptops10 hours ago