Pakistan Embassy Organizes Scholarship Award Ceremony In Kathmandu

Published April 25, 2024

Pakistan embassy organizes scholarship award ceremony in Kathmandu

The 12th Annual Scholarship Award Ceremony was organized by Embassy of Pakistan in Nepal at Hyatt Place, Kathmandu on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) The 12th Annual Scholarship Award Ceremony was organized by Embassy of Pakistan in Nepal at Hyatt Place, Kathmandu on Thursday.

Suresh Adhikari, Secretary, Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Government of Nepal was the chief guest.

He gave away "Ambassador of Pakistan Scholarships" to Nepali students. The scholarships are awarded to the most deserving/ bright Nepalese students selected by the respective Principals of Schools from across Nepal.

This year 180 students from 119 schools were awarded the scholarships. Moreover, a laptop was given to the Best Student.

Speaking on the occasion, Suresh Adhikari lauded Pakistan for its continued support and advancing technical support especially in the field of education. This, he said, was a reflection of the close friendly ties between Pakistan and Nepal.

He expressed hope that Pakistan's support would go a long way in reminding the youth of the two countries about shared vision, adding an educated youth was beneficial for all.

He lauded that a sizeable alumni of Pakistan was contributing to Nepal's development.

Ambassador Abrar H Hashmi in his remarks said Pakistan would continue its endeavour for scholarship programme and expanding the cooperation from tertiary-level to secondary education in Nepal.

He said today's event was celebration of success of the students and a reminder of it being shared responsibility.

He said encouraging Nepalese youth in the fields of studies, sports and healthy social activities was mainstay of our bilateral cooperation. Pakistan will continue to partner, foster and further, albeit, in modest way our responsibility. Ambassador of Pakistan scholarship programme, started in 2013.

