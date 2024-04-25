Pakistan Embassy Organizes Scholarship Award Ceremony In Kathmandu
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 25, 2024 | 11:05 PM
The 12th Annual Scholarship Award Ceremony was organized by Embassy of Pakistan in Nepal at Hyatt Place, Kathmandu on Thursday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) The 12th Annual Scholarship Award Ceremony was organized by Embassy of Pakistan in Nepal at Hyatt Place, Kathmandu on Thursday.
Suresh Adhikari, Secretary, Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Government of Nepal was the chief guest.
He gave away "Ambassador of Pakistan Scholarships" to Nepali students. The scholarships are awarded to the most deserving/ bright Nepalese students selected by the respective Principals of Schools from across Nepal.
This year 180 students from 119 schools were awarded the scholarships. Moreover, a laptop was given to the Best Student.
Speaking on the occasion, Suresh Adhikari lauded Pakistan for its continued support and advancing technical support especially in the field of education. This, he said, was a reflection of the close friendly ties between Pakistan and Nepal.
He expressed hope that Pakistan's support would go a long way in reminding the youth of the two countries about shared vision, adding an educated youth was beneficial for all.
He lauded that a sizeable alumni of Pakistan was contributing to Nepal's development.
Ambassador Abrar H Hashmi in his remarks said Pakistan would continue its endeavour for scholarship programme and expanding the cooperation from tertiary-level to secondary education in Nepal.
He said today's event was celebration of success of the students and a reminder of it being shared responsibility.
He said encouraging Nepalese youth in the fields of studies, sports and healthy social activities was mainstay of our bilateral cooperation. Pakistan will continue to partner, foster and further, albeit, in modest way our responsibility. Ambassador of Pakistan scholarship programme, started in 2013.
Recent Stories
AJLAC announces 5th Conference titled ‘People’s Mandate: Safeguarding Civil ..
Pak-US officials engage to enhance trade, investment ties
IBCC to promote educational excellence, expand regional presence
Pakistani 'Blue Helmets' serving UN Peacekeeping Mission in DR Congo set to leav ..
Putin says plans to visit China in May
US reinstates open internet rules rescinded under Trump
SC to hear case pertaining IHC judges' letter on April 30
SC orders removal of barriers outside buildings in Karachi
PFA launches crackdown, impose fine for selling expired drinks, food items
ICRC, Rehab Initiative host diplomatic spouses' tour
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq condoles over the demise ..
Senior Army Commanders visit families of customs' martyrs to condole
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AJLAC announces 5th Conference titled ‘People’s Mandate: Safeguarding Civil Rights in South Asia ..7 minutes ago
-
IBCC to promote educational excellence, expand regional presence8 minutes ago
-
SC to hear case pertaining IHC judges' letter on April 308 minutes ago
-
SC orders removal of barriers outside buildings in Karachi8 minutes ago
-
PFA launches crackdown, impose fine for selling expired drinks, food items8 minutes ago
-
ICRC, Rehab Initiative host diplomatic spouses' tour8 minutes ago
-
Senior Army Commanders visit families of customs' martyrs to condole34 minutes ago
-
Poland-Pakistan corporation established on solid foundations: Polish envoy34 minutes ago
-
Chairman Senate passes ruling to constitute Special Committee of Upper House34 minutes ago
-
“Tragic day on Attock roads: fatal motorcycle collisions and a speedy dumper’s deadly impact36 minutes ago
-
All AJK Inter-varsity Speech Competition urges UNO to ensure early grant of right of self-determinat ..34 minutes ago
-
AJK CEC calls on President Sultan Chaudhry34 minutes ago