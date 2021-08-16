UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Embassy Thailand Celebrates Independence Day Through Virtual Photo Exhibition

Umer Jamshaid 22 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 07:21 PM

Pakistan embassy Thailand celebrates Independence Day through virtual photo exhibition

On the 75th Independence Day, the Pakistani Embassy in Thailand with the collaboration of 'PakStockPhoto' has organized a virtual photography exhibition to celebrate Pakistan's marvelous landscape, rich cultural heritage and unparalleled diversity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :On the 75th Independence Day, the Pakistani Embassy in Thailand with the collaboration of 'PakStockPhoto' has organized a virtual photography exhibition to celebrate Pakistan's marvelous landscape, rich cultural heritage and unparalleled diversity.

A total of 25 high quality images by talented Pakistani and international photographers were selected for the exhibition to showcase Pakistan and reiterate why every traveler must add Pakistan to their travel bucket, said a press release received here on Monday.

Through these efforts, the Embassy of Pakistan and PakStockPhoto aim to promote international tourism and draw more investment into the country to help boost the economy.

The exhibition can be seen on https://www.pakstockphoto.com/exhibition.

PakStockPhoto (https://pakstockphoto.com) is Pakistan's first and largest stock image library,which is on a mission to rebrand Pakistan.

The images on the platform are related to Pakistani culture, nature, heritage, people, landscape, urban/rural areas, entrepreneurship, technology, professionals, health, and other similar local themes.

The platform encourages diversity and inclusion and is empowering more than a thousand local photographers ranging from 18 to 70 years with 40 percent female representation.

PakStockPhoto's digital library is visited by customers in more than 75 countries around the world.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Thailand Technology Independence From

Recent Stories

Law ministry notifies Sindh High Court CJ Justice ..

Law ministry notifies Sindh High Court CJ Justice Ahmed Sheikh as ad hoc SC judg ..

9 minutes ago
 Russia Establishes Working Contacts With New Afgha ..

Russia Establishes Working Contacts With New Afghan Authorities - Foreign Minist ..

9 minutes ago
 France Expends Ample Resources to Preserve Cultura ..

France Expends Ample Resources to Preserve Cultural Legacy in Afghanistan - Mini ..

9 minutes ago
 Zambia's new president vows 'better' democracy aft ..

Zambia's new president vows 'better' democracy after landslide win

12 minutes ago
 US Troops Kill 2 Armed Men at Kabul Airport Amid E ..

US Troops Kill 2 Armed Men at Kabul Airport Amid Evacuation Chaos - Reports

12 minutes ago
 Guterres Calls on Taliban, All Other Afghan Partie ..

Guterres Calls on Taliban, All Other Afghan Parties to Exercise Utmost Restraint

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.