Pakistan embassy Thailand celebrates Independence Day through virtual photo exhibition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :On the 75th Independence Day, the Pakistani Embassy in Thailand with the collaboration of 'PakStockPhoto' has organized a virtual photography exhibition to celebrate Pakistan's marvelous landscape, rich cultural heritage and unparalleled diversity.

A total of 25 high quality images by talented Pakistani and international photographers were selected for the exhibition to showcase Pakistan and reiterate why every traveler must add Pakistan to their travel bucket, said a press release received here on Monday.

Through these efforts, the Embassy of Pakistan and PakStockPhoto aim to promote international tourism and draw more investment into the country to help boost the economy.

The exhibition can be seen on https://www.pakstockphoto.com/exhibition.

PakStockPhoto (https://pakstockphoto.com) is Pakistan's first and largest stock image library,which is on a mission to rebrand Pakistan.

The images on the platform are related to Pakistani culture, nature, heritage, people, landscape, urban/rural areas, entrepreneurship, technology, professionals, health, and other similar local themes.

The platform encourages diversity and inclusion and is empowering more than a thousand local photographers ranging from 18 to 70 years with 40 percent female representation.

PakStockPhoto's digital library is visited by customers in more than 75 countries around the world.