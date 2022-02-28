Pakistan embassy to evacuate remaining Pakistani national from Ukraine

(@Abdulla99267510)

The mission has also established different focal points for facilitation and evacuation of Pakistani citizens from Ukraine.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 28th, 2022) Pakistan's Embassy in Ukraine is making all possible efforts to evacuate remaining Pakistani nationals at the earliest.

In a statement, the embassy said that most of the Pakistanis, on its advice, have already left Ukraine.

The mission has also established different focal points for facilitation and evacuation of Pakistani citizens from Ukraine. It is providing accommodation to students in Ternopil and transportation wherever possible especially from Lviv to border crossings.

Given the precarious situation in Kharkiv, the embassy said rest of the students will be evacuated as soon as situation improves. It said that majority of students from Kharkiv have already been evacuated to Poland and Romania.