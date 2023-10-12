Open Menu

Pakistan Embassy To Hold Info Session On Horizon Europe Grants

Umer Jamshaid Published October 12, 2023 | 10:27 PM

Pakistan embassy to hold info session on Horizon Europe grants

Embassy of Pakistan in Belgium, in partnership with EU Science and Innovation will organise an interactive information session on Horizon Europe grants on October 17

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) Embassy of Pakistan in Belgium, in partnership with EU Science and Innovation will organise an interactive information session on Horizon Europe grants on October 17.

The Horizon Europe's grants are included in the fields of agriculture, circular economy, sustainable textiles and disaster management.

Meanwhile, Ambassador of Pakistan in Brussels Amna Baloch held an interactive meeting with Rector of Vrije Universiteit Brussel Jan Danckaert.

In the meeting, they discussed increasing the scope of educational linkages, research collaborations and

cooperation in history and culture projects and science diplomacy.

