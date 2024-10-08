Pakistan embraced National Vision for Proactive Disaster Management post-October 2005 earthquake: Gen Inam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik on Tuesday emphasized Pakistan’s National Vision for Proactive Disaster Management, highlighting the transformative shift from a reactive to a proactive disaster management approach.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) marked National Resilience Day with a full-day event at the National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC), NDMA Headquarters. This annual observance reflects Pakistan’s solidarity with the victims of the 2005 earthquake and all those affected by past disasters, while reaffirming the nation's unwavering commitment to advancing disaster preparedness and building resilience against future crises, a news releasr said.

Chairman NDMA, Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik highlighted the establishment of most modern National Emergencies Operation Center, inaugurated by the Prime Minister on October 5, 2023, which is equipped by cutting-edge satellite feeds, advanced software, and AI tools. He apprised that the NEOC developed a futuristic National Common Operating Picture (NCOP), which enhances digital risk assessments, early warning systems, and preparedness strategies to safeguard Pakistan's future.

The event also featured messages by NDMA's global partners addressing critical issues for Pakistan’s resilience, climate change and opportunities for Pakistan to explore COP29 avenue in November 2024.

They also emphasized the importance of gender equality and microfinance in empowering vulnerable communities and enhancing their ability to recover from disasters.

In his closing remarks, NDMA expressed gratitude to the guests and distinguished speakers for their valuable insights and recommendations. He reiterated NDMA's commitment to fostering a disaster-resilient Pakistan, equipped to navigate future challenges with enhanced preparedness and a collaborative spirit.

This year’s National Resilience Day brought together government officials, experts, and key stakeholders, generating meaningful discussions on climate finance, gender equality, and national resilience. The event reinforced Pakistan’s dedication to building a more sustainable and resilient future, honoring the memory of disaster victims while focusing on forward-looking strategies to protect the nation.