Pakistan emerged as one of countries to achieve SDG-13 Climate Action

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan this year has emerged as one of the countries to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs-13) Climate Action

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan this year has emerged as one of the countries to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs-13) Climate Action.

According to 2 years' performance reports issued by Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, this is the first time Pakistan has achieved any SDG goal.

According to SDG report 2020, Pakistan's SDG Index score improved from 54.9 in 2018 to 56.2 in 2020.

For the last two years, Pakistan was on track at maintaining attainments contributing to SDG-13 but still there were some challenges to be addressed. However, this year it is commendable for Pakistan that we have achieved SDG-13 with diligent efforts of Government.