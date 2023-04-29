UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Emerges Among Top 20 Countries Predicted To Face Above-normal Rainfall: Sherry Rehman

Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Pakistan emerges among top 20 countries predicted to face above-normal rainfall: Sherry Rehman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman on Saturday said Pakistan has been placed among the 20 countries where above-normal rainfall was predicted this year.

According to the report of the Global Information and Early Warning System of the food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), Pakistan was included in the list of 20 countries at risk of heavy rains, the federal minister took to Twitter to share the important update on future weather predictions indicating heavy rainfall.

Senator Rehman said the return of the El Nino (scientific term of weather system) ocean trend forecast for June this year was similar to the country's local forecasts.

She added that the return of the El Nino oceanic phenomenon could trigger severe environmental events worldwide, including higher-than-normal rainfall, floods, droughts and threats of malnutrition.

"Pakistan is among the 20 countries where above-normal rainfall is predicted. These 20 countries include America, Turkey, Iran and others. The third return of the El Niño ocean trend in the last 2 years is a cause for concern," Sherry Rehman said.

"We are already in the recovery phase after last year's rains and flood disasters. We have to be prepared to deal with extreme environmental events. Due to the ongoing rains across the country till May 5, the Meteorological Department and NDMA expressed concern that there may be damage to standing crops, recently harvested crops and new sowing," Sherry Rehman added.

The Minister underscored that the government had issued instructions to the concerned institutions to the public and farmers to take precautionary measures and remain alert.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather United Nations Iran Flood Sherry Rehman Turkey Twitter Agriculture Alert May June Government Share Rains

Recent Stories

Sultan AlNeyadi makes history as the first Arab as ..

Sultan AlNeyadi makes history as the first Arab astronaut to complete a spacewal ..

9 minutes ago
 India to join international climate action in civi ..

India to join international climate action in civil aviation from 2027

10 minutes ago
 China&#039;s culture sector logs steady rebound in ..

China&#039;s culture sector logs steady rebound in Q1 2023

10 minutes ago
 10th Annual Charity Marathon kicks off tomorrow in ..

10th Annual Charity Marathon kicks off tomorrow in Sharjah

10 minutes ago
 UAE Pro League announces the best monthly awards n ..

UAE Pro League announces the best monthly awards nominees for April

10 minutes ago
 More than 8,000 people are expected to participate ..

More than 8,000 people are expected to participate in 10th Annual Charity Marath ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.