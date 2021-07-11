UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Emerges As 5th Most Populace Country In The World

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 08:00 PM

Pakistan emerges as 5th most populace Country in the world

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) : Jul 11 (APP):"Pakistan has emerged as 5th most populace Country in the world with 2.4% growth rate per annum. AJK is also faster Population growing region with relatively high density rate".

This was stated by Secretary (Retd) of the State Population Welfare Department Raja M. Razaq while talking to APP here on the eve of the World Population Day.

Razaq said that the bigger a country's population, the more difficult it was to develop at a quicker rate. As a result, managing overpopulation is essential, whether on a national or global scale, to ensure the long-term growth of our existing resources.

He said that the substantial increase in population was driven mostly by an increase in the number of individuals reaching reproductive age and has been followed by significant changes in fertility rates, increased urbanization, and accelerated migration.

"These tendencies will have far-reaching consequences for future generations". he added.

Raja Razaq said we need to advocate and adopt far right based approach in family planning to create balance between the resources and the family size aimed at creating a vision to manage the ever growing population.

"The approach needs to be applied collectively not only to create general awareness amongst the masses but also to take collective actions to achieve the objectives laid down in CCI Approved recommendations in true spirit", he concluded.

