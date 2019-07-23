Pakistan emerges as ambassador of peace: Faisal Javed

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed Khan has said that Pakistan has emerged as an ambassador of peace in the world.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had raised the Kashmir issue effectively at all the national and international forums and the statement of US President Donald Trump regarding the Kashmir issue had validated Pakistan's stance over the issue, he said while talking to ptv.

He said the international community had acknowledged honest leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Removing trust deficit among the common people was big achievement of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he added.

The senator said dialogue was the only option to resolve any conflict, and it was the narrative of the prime minister from day one and the US President also wanted peaceful settlement of the Afghan problem.

Faisal Javed said Pakistan had rendered sacrifices in the war against terror. It had lost more than 70,000 lives and incurred loss of more than $123 billion to its economy. However, the international community appreciated Pakistan for making efforts for establishing peace in Afghanistan.

Replying to a question, he said if solid steps were taken to root out corruption then investors' confidence in that country was automatically restored. Same is the case for Pakistan, which had opened its doors for both national and international investors by taking measures for ease of doing business.

The US president lauded Pakistan and discussed with the prime minister to enhance trade with his country, he added.

He said the common people of US were praising Imran Khan's honest leadership.