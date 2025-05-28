Pakistan emerges as first Islamic nuclear power,says IG on Youm-e-Takbeer

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Inspector General(IG) Punjab Police Dr. Usman Anwar on Wednesday said that Youm-e-Takbeer was a golden day in Pakistan’s national history,marking the country’s emergence as the first Islamic nuclear power.

Speaking on the occasion,he described Takbeer day as a reaffirmation of Pakistan’s commitment to its defense and security.

He said that the nation’s defense was invincible and that Pakistan has established the balance of power in South Asia.

Dr.

Usman Anwar further stated that Punjab Police stands alongside the armed forces to protect the country against internal and external threats.“We are ready to sacrifice even the last drop of blood to keep Pakistan free from terrorists and anti-state elements,”he added.

Punjab Police will provide tight security for over 100 rallies and events across Punjab to mark the day.

More than 3,000 officers and personnel have been deployed in Lahore and other parts of the province for the security of these events.