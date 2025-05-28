Pakistan Emerges As First Islamic Nuclear Power,says IG On Youm-e-Takbeer
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 28, 2025 | 01:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Inspector General(IG) Punjab Police Dr. Usman Anwar on Wednesday said that Youm-e-Takbeer was a golden day in Pakistan’s national history,marking the country’s emergence as the first Islamic nuclear power.
Speaking on the occasion,he described Takbeer day as a reaffirmation of Pakistan’s commitment to its defense and security.
He said that the nation’s defense was invincible and that Pakistan has established the balance of power in South Asia.
Dr.
Usman Anwar further stated that Punjab Police stands alongside the armed forces to protect the country against internal and external threats.“We are ready to sacrifice even the last drop of blood to keep Pakistan free from terrorists and anti-state elements,”he added.
Punjab Police will provide tight security for over 100 rallies and events across Punjab to mark the day.
More than 3,000 officers and personnel have been deployed in Lahore and other parts of the province for the security of these events.
Recent Stories
DoE, ADAFSA cooperate on data sharing for Agriculture and Food Security Data Pla ..
DAE signs definitive agreements to sell approximately 75 aircraft
TAQA Energy Services, UAE University complete third phase of solar project
UAE President receives Shabab Al Ahli team following title-winning season
UAE President receives winners, judges of Prince of Poets, Million’s Poet, Al- ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ethiopia on National Day
Pak Vs Ban T20I series: Abbas Afridi replaces injured Wasim Jr.
Arab journalists assert narrative ownership at Arab Media Forum
UAE President receives Presidential Camel Racing Team
Youm-e-Takbeer being celebrated with patriotic zeal today
TECNO Camon 40 Premier 5G Launched in Pakistan with Smart AI Capabilities and Pr ..
60 financial institutions to participate in 'Ethraa' Career Fair
More Stories From Pakistan
-
‘Youm-e-Takbeer’ commemorated with national zeal in Dera3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan emerges as first Islamic nuclear power,says IG on Youm-e-Takbeer3 minutes ago
-
‘Chinese technology overtaking West, China as part of South Asia is plus for peace & stability: Mu ..3 minutes ago
-
DC attends CM Punjab Summer Games 2025 trials ceremony3 minutes ago
-
Efforts to obtain sacrificial animals increased following Eid-ul-Azha4 minutes ago
-
May 28 a historic milestone in Pakistan’s defense capability:Rana Mashhood4 minutes ago
-
OEC starts Japanese language course for skilled workers13 minutes ago
-
Pakistan deplores PM Modi’s inflammatory monologue13 minutes ago
-
"Youm-e-Takbeer: a message for the future, not just a memory": Awais Leghari13 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Takbeer: Ahsan vows to make Pakistan economically invincible under PML-N leadership14 minutes ago
-
Sarfraz Bugti extends heartfelt congratulations to nation on Youm-e-Takbeer14 minutes ago
-
Dera, motorway police form joint unit for CPEC’ security44 minutes ago