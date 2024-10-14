Pakistan emerges as important player in region: Tarar

(@FahadShabbir)

Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar said on Monday that Pakistan which faced

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar said on Monday that Pakistan which faced

isolation on foreign policy affairs in the past, had now emerged as a

key player in the region.

Talking to the media after the inauguration of the Media Facilitation

Center at Pak-China Friendship Center, he said the present government

had succeeded to end diplomatic isolation of the country and now

high level delegations from many countries have been visiting

Pakistan in the recent past.

" We are a very active player in the region, and we have to play an

active role in the region", he remarked.

He said recently Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim concluded a

highly successful visit to Pakistan and both countries signed

arrangements to enhance bilateral cooperation in various sectors.

Tarar said after his visit a high-level Saudi delegation led by a

Minister arrived and inked many MoUs for Saudi investment worth 2.2

billion dollars in Pakistan.

He said that all economic indicators of Pakistan were positive

with inflation decreasing to record 6.9 as compared to 32 per cent

last year.

He said that foreign exchange reserves and IT exports had witnessed a

surge and remittances during the first quarter of the current fiscal

year had touched $ 8.8 billion mark.

International financial institutions like International Monetary Fund

and World Bank praised Pakistan's economy and renowned financial

journals like Bloomberg had termed Pakistan stock exchange as the most

emerging market in the region, he remarked.

He said that the Chinese Prime Minister had come to Pakistan after 11

years which was an honour.

The minister said China had always extended the hand of friendship to

Pakistan, and after the recent visit of the Prime Minister Shehbaz

Sharif to China, the second phase of China Pakistan Economic Corridor

was launched.

During this phase, he said business to business cooperation will be increased.

Tarar said that during the tenure of Nawaz Sharif as Prime Minister,

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Phase-I was started under which a

network of motorways was built, Gwadar Port made functional, many

industrial and special economic zones were established and the energy

sector was restructured to overcome load shedding.

He urged the Chinese investors to set up industrial units in Pakistan

as cost of production was low here. He assured that Pakistan will

provide all possible facilities to Chinese investors.

The minister said that the SCO Summit being hosted by Pakistan was

the first big event being held after 27 years.

Terming it a big honour for Pakistan to hold the SCO meeting, he said

Islamabad was beautifully decorated on the occasion of the summit.

He said that people of Pakistan were very hospitable and resilient

people who will give a warm welcome to all guests.

Attaullah Tarar appreciated the entire team of the Ministry of

Information and Broadcasting led by Secretary Information Ambreen Jan

for providing state of the art facilities at the Media Facilitation

Center.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting was the eyes and ears of

the government, which had the responsibility to defend the ideological

frontiers of the country , he maintained.

He also appreciated the role of Principal Information Officer Mubasher

Hasan for making best arrangements for foreign journalists covering

the mega event.

Replying to questions of the media, he said hosting the SCO summit

in Pakistan has restored the image of Pakistan at the global level.

He said efforts were being made to highlight the diverse and unique

culture and heritage of Pakistan on this occasion.

"Our vision is to highlight our culture, progressive approach and

peaceful thinking and remove misconceptions about Pakistan by

portraying capabilities, resilience and brilliance of our people", he

added.

To a question about a protest call of a political party on October 15,

he said egoism on one side and patriotism on the other.

He made it clear that no political leader or party was bigger than Pakistan

He termed

Tehreek-e-Insaf's call was a show of irresponsibility and non

seriousness as they had differences and many senior leaders had

opposed it.

Strong security arrangements have been made in Islamabad and no one

would be allowed to protest in the city.

He said that the Ministry of Information had set up a state of the art

Media Facilitation Center for the SCO summit and the objective was to

give a message that Pakistanis were a peace loving people who believed

in peace and prosperity of the entire region. He said Pakistan

believed that SCO had a great role to play with regard to peace and

prosperity of the region.

The minister said the Prime Minister will present Pakistan's

viewpoint in the SCO conference regarding Palestine and Kashmir

disputes.

He said Pakistan had a clear stance that genocide was going on in Gaza

and war crimes were being committed there and the perpetrator Israel

should be held accountable for these crimes. He said Pakistan has been

calling for an immediate ceasefire and establishment of an independent

Palestinian state on pre-1967 borders with Al-Quds as its capital.

Pakistan, he said, had offered Palestinian medical students education

in Pakistani educational institutions.

The friendship between Pakistan and China is eternal, beyond any

ordinary strategic partnership. This friendship was passed on from one

generation to the next generation for many decades.

He said that strict arrangements have been made for the security of

Chinese citizens and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had deep personal

focus on their security.

Earlier Attaullah Tarar inaugurated the Media Facilitation Center for local and foreign media covering the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit.

Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Barrister Danyal Chaudhary,

Federal Secretary Ambreen Jan, Principal Information Officer (PIO) Mubasher Hassan and other senior officials of the Ministry of Information were also present on the occasion.

Local and foreign media representatives will benefit from the Media Facilitation Center on the occasion of the SCO Summit to be held on October 15 and 16.

The Media Facilitation Center established at Pak-China Friendship Center has modern facilities including computer lab, high speed internet, digital printer, digital studio, podcast studio, media library, conference room.

Elaborate arrangements have been made by the Press Information Department (PID) at the Media Facilitation Centre.

A digital library has also been set up at the Media Facilitation Center by the Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications.

An information desk has also been established in the Media Facilitation Center for the convenience of local and foreign journalists.

During the SCO Summit, the Media Facilitation Center will provide round-the-clock facilities for journalists covering the mega event.