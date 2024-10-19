Pakistan Emerges As Leading Global Tech Hub At GITEX: Shaza Fatima
Faizan Hashmi Published October 19, 2024 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja on Saturday Pakistan's emergence as a global technology hub was solidified as the country was named "Tech Destination of the Year" at GITEX.
The minister in her congratulatory message extended congratulations to all the participants, delegates and companies who represented Pakistan at GITEX Global 2024 held in Dubai.
She said, "Your dedication and hard work have made this event a huge success for Pakistan, showcasing the remarkable potential of our IT industry on the global stage.”
Shaza Fatima said Pakistan’s growing influence as a global technology hub was firmly established as Pakistan was named Tech Destination of the Year at GITEX.
"Our remarkable participation, with over 200 companies, startups, and industry experts, reflects Pakistan’s unwavering commitment and the immense potential of our IT industry," she said.
"I also want to congratulate all the Pakistani companies that signed MoUs and established key partnerships with international tech leaders. These collaborations mark an important step forward for our IT industry, opening doors to new markets, and creating opportunities for innovation", she maintained.
The minister said the success of GITEX will not only fuel the growth of Pakistan’s IT industry but also contribute significantly to our nation’s economy. The government remains fully committed to supporting the IT industry, fostering innovation, and ensuring that the momentum gained at GITEX continues to fuel both technological and economic progress, she added.
"I am proud of what we have achieved together, and I am confident that the success at GITEX will translate into long-term benefits for Pakistan’s technology sector in the days to come" she added.
Recent Stories
Constitutional amendments: Fazl’s residence becomes hub for consultations
Security forces apprehend five Khwarij in Pishin IBO
Punjab govt decides to initiate artificial rainfall to combat air pollution
TikToker Wajid Ali Rajpoot set to enter entertainment industry
Chief of the Naval Staff Visited Italy and Attended Trans-Regional Seapower Symp ..
Emirati Human Resources Development Council and Dubai Customs Sign Strategic MoU ..
SPARK x Transformers: A Powerful Phone by TECNO’S at an Unbeatable Price
PITB Holds Training on 'Suthra Punjab Performance Evaluation Dashboard'
Realme GT6 Vs Vivo V40: Are you Confused in your Flagship Choice?
Blast hits FC convoy near KP CM Gandapur’s farmhouse
Israeli PM Netanyahu’s home attacked
The "Establishment of Special Court (Overseas Pakistanis' Property) Act 2024" pr ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTV ensured seamless coverage of SCO summit through cutting edge technology3 minutes ago
-
Abid lauds NAVTTC’s newly designed mountaineering, snow guiding courses3 minutes ago
-
Ayaz calls for coordinated efforts to combat breast cancer3 minutes ago
-
Govt, IFAD, WFP, FAO committed to enhance food security, nutrition for underserved communities3 minutes ago
-
CM takes notice of murders in Lee Market3 minutes ago
-
Arrangements finalised for LG by-polls in DI Khan3 minutes ago
-
Musical bands shined in KP despite social media addiction13 minutes ago
-
DC visits Chak 6, Chak 24 to inspect cleanliness13 minutes ago
-
Rs. 4m fine imposed on shopkeepers in Lodhran23 minutes ago
-
Newborn boy's body found23 minutes ago
-
Bus provided to Govt Girls College23 minutes ago
-
DC reviews Highways Department development schemes23 minutes ago