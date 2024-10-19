Open Menu

Pakistan Emerges As Leading Global Tech Hub At GITEX: Shaza Fatima

Faizan Hashmi Published October 19, 2024 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja on Saturday Pakistan's emergence as a global technology hub was solidified as the country was named "Tech Destination of the Year" at GITEX.

The minister in her congratulatory message extended congratulations to all the participants, delegates and companies who represented Pakistan at GITEX Global 2024 held in Dubai.

She said, "Your dedication and hard work have made this event a huge success for Pakistan, showcasing the remarkable potential of our IT industry on the global stage.”

Shaza Fatima said Pakistan’s growing influence as a global technology hub was firmly established as Pakistan was named Tech Destination of the Year at GITEX.

"Our remarkable participation, with over 200 companies, startups, and industry experts, reflects Pakistan’s unwavering commitment and the immense potential of our IT industry," she said.

"I also want to congratulate all the Pakistani companies that signed MoUs and established key partnerships with international tech leaders. These collaborations mark an important step forward for our IT industry, opening doors to new markets, and creating opportunities for innovation", she maintained.

The minister said the success of GITEX will not only fuel the growth of Pakistan’s IT industry but also contribute significantly to our nation’s economy. The government remains fully committed to supporting the IT industry, fostering innovation, and ensuring that the momentum gained at GITEX continues to fuel both technological and economic progress, she added.

"I am proud of what we have achieved together, and I am confident that the success at GITEX will translate into long-term benefits for Pakistan’s technology sector in the days to come" she added.

