Pakistan emerges as the first Muslim country and 7th Nuclear Power of the world on May,28: Anwarul Haq Youm e Takbeer

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) The Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that Youm-e-Takbeer marks the day when Pakistan emerged as the first Muslim nuclear state at the global stage, and the seventh nation globally.

In his special message issued on the eve of Youm-e-Takbeer, here today ,the prime minister said that Pakistan conducted nuclear tests on May 28, 1998, under the leadership of Nawaz sharif despite facing sever pressure from foreign Powers.

He said that due to nuclear test Pakistan not only restored balance of power in the region but also made the country's defense impregnable.

Anwarul Haq was of the view that nuke tests also generated a sense of pride and security amongst the people of Pakistan and Kashmiri people on both sides of the LoC", the PM said.

Referring to successful planning and execution of operation "Bunyan um Marsoos" that forced the enemy to lick the dust, the Premier asserted. "Bunyan-al-Marsous is actually a continuation of the same defensive strategy that was adopted and applied on May 28, 1998".

He said added.

He said that despite India's belligerent attitude and hostile policies, Pakistan always exercised maximum restraint, prioritized peace and sought resolutions of conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy while maintaining war preparations alongside to preserve peace.

"Youm-e-Takbeer actually carries the message of peace but let it be clear that our desire for peace should not be construed as a sign of weakness but an expression of responsibility for the maintenance of peace and tranquility in the South Asian region.

The AJK PM, on the occasion, commended the role of former Prime Minister of Pakistan Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Shaheed for initiating the nuclear program and former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif for conducting nuclear tests, besides, the military leadership, Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan and other scientists and engineers who worked painstakingly in making Pakistan a nuclear power.