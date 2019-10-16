Pakistan emerging as attractive destination for tourists: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

(@imziishan)

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Wednesday said Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was emerging as one of the attractive destinations for tourists

During a meeting with Ambassador of Portugal to Pakistan Paulo Neves Pocinho here, she said Pakistan was a beautiful and picturesque country with its cultural diversity and ancient civilization. There were a lot of opportunities for investment in various sectors and great potential for tourism, as visa policy had been revamped with improved security situation in the country, she added.

Dr Firdous said Pakistan attached great importance to its relations with Portugal, both in the bilateral context as well as within the framework of European Union.

She stressed the need for strengthening cooperation with Portugal in the fields of media, information and culture.

She stated that collaboration in media sector was key to forge people-to-people contacts.

She remarked that Pakistan and Portugal might increase exchange of journalists to learn from each other's experiences and best practices.

The special assistant also apprised the ambassador about the grave human right violations in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, including the continuous lockdown, communication blockade and curfew for more than 70 days.

While appreciating the stance of EU Parliament in support of Kashmiris, she urged the international community to listen to the voice of innocent Kashmiris, who were under siege and being deprived of their basic fundamental human rights.

The ambassador said Portugal was one of the first countries which recognized Pakistan soon after its independence and would like to extend cooperation to it in areas of mutual benefit.