Pakistan emerging as rising star of investment, boosted by SIFC, natural assets

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Pakistan's economic landscape is undergoing a remarkable transformation, propelled by the establishment of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and the country's vast natural resources.

The Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) declared that Pakistan is poised to become the world's most coveted investment destination, attracting billions in investments, Chairman PBF Atif Ikram Skeikh said on Thursday.

Atif Ikram Sheikh, PBF Chairman (Capital Area), painted a vibrant picture of Pakistan's potential, highlighting its 250 million strong population, 60% of whom are under 30, as the nation's most valuable asset. This young and dynamic demographic, coupled with abundant natural resources, presents an irresistible opportunity for investors.

Sheikh, addressing dignitaries from the UAE business community, emphasized the unwavering commitment of Pakistan's government to economic stability. The SIFC's one-window approach to meeting investor needs, combined with the stock market's record-breaking performance and a strengthening rupee against the US Dollar, are testaments to this commitment.

Beyond economic prosperity, Sheikh lauded the transformative initiatives undertaken by the armed forces under the leadership of General Asim Munir. These initiatives have instilled hope and fostered a stable environment for investment and growth. The decisive action against the smuggling mafia, which hampered the national economy, further strengthens confidence in Pakistan's economic future.

PBF also extended its full support to the UAE's Presidency for COP 28, highlighting the importance of collective action to address climate change and establish a Loss and Damage fund. The forum acknowledged the significant contributions of the 1.8 million Pakistanis residing in the UAE, who have played a vital role in strengthening the ties between the two nations.

Pakistan's emergence as a rising star of investment holds immense promise for the future. The nation's strategic location, demographic dividend, and abundant resources, coupled with unwavering commitment to stability and progress, pave the way for an era of unprecedented growth and prosperity.